Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, announced the availability of a new two-day technical training offering.

Zerto , a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has today announced the availability of a new two-day technical training offering for its resellers and end users. The content is designed for hands-on administrators and technical users who want to better understand deployment, configuration, and management of Zerto in VMware vSphere® environments.

Available immediately and delivered through HPE Education Services, a renowned provider of technical training, ‘Managing Zerto: Setup, Protection, and Recovery’ will be delivered over two days in a live virtual classroom environment. The course includes a hands-on labs component, giving attendees practical guidance and experience. Previously only available via myZerto, where 15,000 on-demand labs have already been deployed, the availability of this additional classroom content, with a Zerto expert leading the way, will educate users as they achieve competency with Zerto’s award-winning solution.

Course attendees will be trained to:

Articulate the top use cases Zerto supports and what architectures are needed for each

Describe the major Zerto components and how they interoperate

Install, setup, and configure Zerto in a vSphere environment

Protect virtual machines replicating locally and to a secondary peer site

Perform the most common recovery operations, including file restores, failover tests, live failover, and moves

“Our new training class will create a more empowered and enabled channel and end user ecosystem. Working with our new colleagues at HPE Education Services is an important and positive step in the development of our training capabilities and reaffirms our commitment to customer success,” commented Kevin Cole, head of training and technical marketing at Zerto. “We have already helped thousands of users around the world optimize their use of Zerto and the availability of this and future courses will help accelerate the growth of a global community of engaged and knowledgeable data protection experts.”