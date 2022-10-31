Long-tenured parcel executive brings over 15 years of strategy and logistics experience to drive ever-growing parcel business.

Micheal McDonagh

ATLANTA – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces Micheal McDonagh as president of parcel. McDonagh has over 15 years of pricing and logistics experience, including nearly 10 years at FedEx. As president of parcel for AFS, McDonagh will focus on pricing, strategy and customer satisfaction to increase the efficiency and profitability of the parcel business unit.

“The parcel market is a fast-changing and rapidly growing environment that requires absolute mastery of parcel carriers’ pricing and operational models. Micheal’s background in finance and strategy makes him well suited to the task of ensuring our clients are set up for success in a market that grows more challenging for them to navigate by the day,” says Tom Nightingale, CEO, AFS. “Having that kind of skill set in our arsenal will be a huge differentiator for our parcel team and our clients.”

Based in Atlanta, McDonagh will lead and support a parcel team that manages over $4 billion in annual parcel spend. By optimizing costs with service levels and contracted rates, AFS enables parcel shippers to deliver high levels of service at reduced cost.

“There is a level of expertise at AFS that is unmatched in this industry. The high standards the company has set in all aspects of parcel is what attracted me to this role. My goal is to uphold those standards and help give our clients the best possible experience. They are the most important part of any success plan,” says McDonagh. “But a high-performing division only works well if it works as a team. We have a strong team supported by cross-functional training that enables us to gain experience from each other to the benefit of our clients. Continually improving how we do things is critical. We always need to ask ourselves how we can improve.”

McDonagh earned a Bachelor of Arts in history and the Irish language from University of Galway, Ireland and a Master of Business Administration from Duquesne University in finance. Early in his career, he spent seven years at FedEx in marketing and financial analysis as well as serving as a revenue management advisor developing strategic pricing programs. He later served as Director of Strategy and Process Improvement for Target Freight Management before becoming Chief Operating Officer and Controller for Clark Testing, where he developed pricing models to ensure profitability. McDonagh returned to FedEx for a brief stint in the solutions and pricing of healthcare department. Prior to AFS, McDonagh served as Vice President of Parcel at FreightWise.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.