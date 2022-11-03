Breakthrough integration aligns employee performance and learning to drive business success through a more engaged and skilled workforce.

Betterworks, the leader in modern enterprise performance management solutions, has partnered with LinkedIn Learning to pioneer an integrated approach to learning & development that connects learning content to the performance enablement process. The integration allows employees to search, discover, and launch LinkedIn Learning courses from within Betterworks while also easily linking learning progress and outcomes to measurable performance goals, such as an employee’s professional growth, within Betterworks software.

“The whole point of professional learning is to be able to acquire new skills and perform at a higher level,” said Arnaud Grunwald, Chief Product Officer at Betterworks. “Given our customers’ priority to develop and retain their talent while executing on their strategy, linking employee learning with the performance enablement process became an innovation priority for us. Seamlessly integrating various aspects of Betterworks and LinkedIn Learning shows employees what kind of impact their development has on their success and the success of their organization.”

According to the 2022 Workplace Learning Report, 72% of employees say they used online learning resources to perform better in their current role. Employees spend more time learning if they have specific course recommendations, from their managers for example, that are tied to concrete career and developmental goals. With this integration between Betterworks and LinkedIn Learning, employees are more likely to pursue and complete learning programs — increasing the value of an organization’s investment in LinkedIn’s L&D resource.

Betterworks also enriches and guides growth and development conversations between employees and managers by capturing and cataloging new and updated skills. Real-time visibility into course progress gives managers context for effective coaching. With the Betterworks + LinkedIn Learning integration, learning becomes a powerful and visible tool for achieving business objectives. The integration also provides a consumer-grade employee experience.

As an example of the power of the performance and learning system integration, when employees create goals with key results in Betterworks that are linked directly to a LinkedIn Learning course, their goal progress is automatically updated in real-time in Betterworks. Managers have instant visibility into an employee’s progress with courses and can easily track course completion rates. As a result, learning is directly connected to business outcomes and introduces a potential path for greater achievements.

Targeting training and development programs to specific employee’s needs and to organizational business imperatives leads to better performing talent and companies. Brandon Hall Group’s State of Learning Practices Study found that about three-quarters of companies have made creating a stronger link between learning and performance the top priority for learning. A connected performance management and talent learning plan shows employees that their employer cares about their growth while enabling career conversations around applying the newly acquired skills to further key company initiatives.

“Steady investment in performance enablement ensures that organizations retain strong talent and committed employees,” said Lee Womer, VP of Business Development at LinkedIn. “The tight integration between the two systems allows organizations to take a proactive and concerted approach to the performance management of employees.”

Availability

The Betterworks integration with LinkedIn Learning is currently available at no additional cost to Betterworks customers. For additional insights, book a personalized or pre-recorded demo.

About Betterworks

Founded in 2013, Betterworks develops best-in-class performance management solutions that enable exceptional results and put employee experience at the heart of how companies align, motivate, retain, and develop their people. Unlike monolithic legacy HR technology, Betterworks’ lightweight and enterprise-ready SaaS solutions for check-ins, feedback, employee engagement, and recognition are built to scale for businesses of all sizes. Our customers’ employees are proven more engaged and satisfied in their roles, which is why industry leaders like Colgate-Palmolive, Intuit, Freddie Mac, Asurion, Udemy, Vertiv, HCSC, and the University of Phoenix rely on Betterworks to manage and enable performance. Betterworks is backed by Kleiner Perkins, Emergence Capital, and John Doerr.