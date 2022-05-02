At Europe’s leading intralogistics exhibition, Cimcorp will demonstrate software-driven automation for modern warehousing and distribution.

GRIMSBY, Ontario – Cimcorp, a manufacturer and integrator of turnkey robotic order fulfillment and tire-handling solutions, announces it will be exhibiting at LogiMAT 2022, held from May 31 to June 2 in Stuttgart, Germany. At booths #1B81 in Hall 1 and #1OG90 in Hall 1 Gallery, Cimcorp will demonstrate how its advanced robotic technologies and intelligent software streamline operations, reduce labor costs and eliminate errors for today’s warehouses and distribution centers. The company also will share how its automated solutions are already helping major players in the food retail industry solve their toughest intralogistics challenges.

Cimcorp’s holistic solutions are designed to meet the demands of modern distribution, including shorter lead times, SKU proliferation, and challenging seasonal peaks amid labor shortages. As a leading intralogistics systems provider and integrator, Cimcorp has developed unique order fulfillment and storage solutions across a range of industries—such as food and beverage, tire, retail, e-commerce, fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) and postal services.

Speed is particularly crucial in fresh food and grocery distribution. Cimcorp’s solutions speed up warehouse operations, which maximizes freshness for perishable food items. Its automated systems fulfill orders in stages, so new products can arrive and be picked immediately for guaranteed freshness.

“Freshness is synonymous with quality in grocery retail,” explains Kai Tuomisaari, VP of Sales at Cimcorp. “With limited sales windows for fresh food, faster order processing means that freshness is maximized at the retail store, giving a longer shelf life for perishable products.”

Notably, Cimcorp has successfully deployed automation in facilities for fruit and vegetable distribution across Europe. German food retailer Netto Marken-Discount—which boasts the largest range of groceries in the discount segment—is automating fresh produce logistics with Cimcorp. Netto will be the very first German retailer to use Cimcorp’s system.

Christina Stylianou, Head of Corporate Communications at Netto Marken-Discount, said, “Getting fresh fruit and vegetables from producers to the branches is an absolute race against the clock. In many cases, only a few hours pass between receipt at our logistics centres and delivery to our stores. In Cimcorp, we have found a service provider to supply us with a solution for fully automated order picking of ergonomically packed fruit and vegetable pallets, a solution that meets the requirements of our branches – fast, reliably and cost-effectively.”

If successfully commissioned, the retail organization plans to implement additional automated logistics systems at its other storage locations.

LogiMAT attendees are invited to book a meeting with the Cimcorp team at the company’s booths. Click here to discover more about Cimcorp’s automation for warehouse and distribution applications.

About Cimcorp

Cimcorp is a leading global manufacturer and integrator of turnkey automation for intralogistics. We combine leading-edge robotics, material handling systems and software to solve our customers’ logistics challenges intelligently and sustainably. We provide order fulfillment and storage systems to industries such as grocery retail, fresh food, dairy, bakery, beverage, e-commerce and distribution. With more than 40 years of industry experience, we deliver streamlined and strategic solutions to our customers. An agile and innovative mindset has helped us to grow from our northern roots in Finland into a global group. Part of Murata Machinery, Ltd. (Muratec), we offer a worldwide network of sales and service locations and strive to serve our customers as a lifelong, reliable partner. For more information, visit www.cimcorp.com.

