ConnectWise’s IT Nation Connect to feature 60+ speakers, 120+ innovative sessions & 150+ exhibitors on Nov. 9-11 in Orlando (and virtually).

ConnectWise, the world’s leading software company dedicated to the success of IT solution providers (TSPs), has announced the full agenda and lineup of speakers and innovative sessions that will be featured at this year’s IT Nation Connect, taking place November 9-11 in Orlando, Florida at the Rosen Shingle Creek Hotel (and virtually).

IT Nation Connect is the premier thought-leadership conference for TSPs designed to promote education, inspiration, and networking in the community. Across this three-day event with 3,000-plus registrants, attendees can expect to get actionable insights from industry leaders to improve their business, explore over 150 exhibitors offering services and technology, meet the ConnectWise team and ask questions face-to-face, and network with industry peers and leaders.

“The IT Nation community is all about our partners, providing that collaborative space where they can connect with other like-minded peers and leaders to learn and push each other and the IT industry to new heights,” said Craig Fulton, SVP of IT Nation, ConnectWise. “ConnectWise is thrilled to host our annual IT Nation Connect event in Orlando. As we continue to prepare for what will be our largest Connect conference to date, we look forward to learning from our partners and ecosystem leaders, sharing exciting news about our business and products, and creating and strengthening relationships throughout our vast community.”

IT Nation Connect 2022 keynote speakers and session highlights include:

Welcome Keynote and Product Showcase Keynote by ConnectWise leaders

and by ConnectWise leaders 120+ sessions across six tracks focused on TSPs’ most relevant business challenges: Attracting & Retaining Talent, Sales Growth & Go to Market, Scaling Staff Productivity, Accelerating Recurring Revenue, Differentiating & Conveying Business Value, and Decreasing Risk & Liability. Every topic track offers insightful tips and tricks, led by industry experts from the ConnectWise IT Nation community and industry.

across six tracks focused on TSPs’ most relevant business challenges: Attracting & Retaining Talent, Sales Growth & Go to Market, Scaling Staff Productivity, Accelerating Recurring Revenue, Differentiating & Conveying Business Value, and Decreasing Risk & Liability. Every topic track offers insightful tips and tricks, led by industry experts from the ConnectWise IT Nation community and industry. 60+ speakers , including keynote sessions from Kim Scott, author of the NYT and WSJ bestseller Radical Candor, and James Clear, personal development expert and author of the #1 New York Times Bestseller Atomic Habits.

, including keynote sessions from Kim Scott, author of the NYT and WSJ bestseller Radical Candor, and James Clear, personal development expert and author of the #1 New York Times Bestseller Atomic Habits. The IT Solutions Pavilion will feature a robust list of more than 150 exhibitors , including Diamond sponsor Arrow and Platinum sponsors Acronis, Axient, Cisco, Cynet, Green Cloud Defense (11:11 Systems), LionGard, MSP360, ScalePad, Sherweb, and Threatlocker. Various lounge areas and interactive exhibits will also be open during the duration of the event.

including Diamond sponsor Arrow and Platinum sponsors Acronis, Axient, Cisco, Cynet, Green Cloud Defense (11:11 Systems), LionGard, MSP360, ScalePad, Sherweb, and Threatlocker. Various lounge areas and interactive exhibits will also be open during the duration of the event. WISE Awards luncheon where ConnectWise will announce the inaugural WISE Award winners, recognizing and celebrating our partners and their excellence and contributions to the community.

luncheon where ConnectWise will announce the inaugural WISE Award winners, recognizing and celebrating our partners and their excellence and contributions to the community. PitchIT competition where the three finalists of ConnectWise’s PitchIT Accelerator Program, will present their solutions on center stage to the live audience and expert panel of judges for a chance to win $70,000.

competition where the three finalists of ConnectWise’s PitchIT Accelerator Program, will present their solutions on center stage to the live audience and expert panel of judges for a chance to win $70,000. IT Nation Gives featuring a bike-building assembly line, in partnership with the local non-profit organization Onbikes , where attendees will have the chance to help build 100 bicycles to support youth in Orlando.

featuring a bike-building assembly line, in partnership with the local non-profit organization , where attendees will have the chance to help build 100 bicycles to support youth in Orlando. Charity Beard Shave featuring channel leaders getting their beards shaved by a barber live at the conference in an effort to raise $100,000 to support six non-profit organizations.

The full IT Nation Connect 2022 agenda can be found at: https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/connect-na/agenda.

For more information about IT Nation Connect, or to register online, visit https://www.connectwise.com/theitnation/.