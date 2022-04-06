Zerto a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide.

BOSTON, MA – Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has been recognized by CRN®, a brand of The Channel Company, in its 2022 Partner Program Guide. CRN’s annual Partner Program Guide is the ultimate list of the most notable partner programs from industry-leading technology vendors that provide innovative products and services through the IT channel.

CRN develops its Partner Program Guide every year to provide the channel community with a deep dive into the partner programs offered by IT vendors, service providers and distributors. Companies are scored based on investments in program offerings, partner profitability, partner training, education and support, marketing programs and resources, sales support, and communication.

Zerto was chosen for the CRN Partner Program Guide based on its tiered incentive programs to help partners build Zerto into their channel GTM strategies. The enhanced program has created stronger engagement between Zerto and its influential reseller and alliance partners. In the big picture, this helps partners meet customer requirements for new consumption models enabled by the adoption of cloud-based and continuous data protection technologies. This also comes on the heels of CRN naming Eric Barnhart, VP of global cloud and channel sales at Zerto, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list.

Zerto provides continuous data protection for disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility across hybrid and multi-cloud environments in a single platform with flexible deployment options. It provides a simple, scalable, and comprehensive cloud data management and protection platform to mitigate concerns about data loss and downtime.

“It’s an honor to be recognized as a top channel program by CRN for the third year in a row,” said Barnhart. “The Zerto Alliance Partner (ZAP) Program has grown significantly in the past year and that success can be attributed to the developments and tiered incentives our team has worked so hard to produce. As our customers face many challenges with the growing number of ransomware and cyberattacks, ZAP allows us to provide the best solutions, based on their needs and requirements.”

“CRN’s Partner Program Guide delves into the strengths of each organization’s partner program in order to honor those that consistently support and promote good change within the IT channel,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “As innovation fuels the speed and complexity of technology today, solution providers want partners that can keep up with and assist their growing business.”

The 2022 Partner Program Guide will be featured in the April 2022 issue of CRN and online at www.CRN.com/PPG.

About Zerto

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, empowers customers to run an always-on business by simplifying the protection, recovery, and mobility of on-premises and cloud applications. Zerto’s cloud data management and protection platform eliminates the risks and complexity of modernization and cloud adoption across private, public, and hybrid deployments. The simple, software-only platform uses continuous data protection at scale to converge disaster recovery, backup, and data mobility. Zerto is trusted by over 9,500 customers globally and is powering offerings for Microsoft Azure, IBM Cloud, AWS, Google Cloud, Oracle Cloud, and more than 350 managed service providers.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by nearly 40 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

Follow The Channel Company: Twitter, LinkedIn , and Facebook.

© 2022 The Channel Company, LLC. CRN is a registered trademark of The Channel Company, LLC. All rights reserved.

The Channel Company Contact:

Jennifer Hogan

The Channel Company

jhogan@thechannelcompany.com

Contact:

Derrick Shannon

Touchdown PR

(772) 475-1027

zerto@touchdownpr.com