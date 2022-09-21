Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions and Northrop Grumman successfully demonstrate a High Capacity Backbone (HCB)-enabled Gateway System.

SAN DIEGO – Cubic Mission and Performance Solutions (CMPS) a division of Cubic Corporation, collaborated with Northrop Grumman, to successfully demonstrate a High Capacity Backbone (HCB)-enabled Gateway System solution that provides foundational connectivity and processing capabilities to enable Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) and ensure delivery of the right data, to the right place, at the right time.

In a recent demonstration, Cubic and Northrop Grumman showcased an interconnected, vendor-agnostic network through Open Mission Systems (OMS) interfaces, proving the ability to deliver significantly enhanced, all domain command and control capabilities to fifth and fourth generation platforms.

“Cubic sees this successful demonstration as the first of many to come, including a complex air/ground flight test event we have planned for next year,” said David Harris, vice president and general manager of Secure Communications & GATR, CMPS. “The development of our HaloTM Software Defined Antenna, utilizes novel digital beam forming techniques to enable an ad hoc directional mesh for problem sets like JADC2.

The modular, building-block approach will allow the system to be integrated on a variety of platforms enabling secure data transport into and out of highly contested environments.”

The constructive event represents a crucial milestone in the development lifecycle of Halo. After proof-of-concepts demonstrated efficacy in the early 2010s, Cubic developed a flyable 2nd generation prototype of the novel multi-link solution, which culminated in a successful 2019 flight test. Cubic is now in its third generation of Halo development with plans for near-term transition to the warfighter. The third generation Halo solution is suitable for aircraft integration and/or ground or surface operations.

Under USG sponsorship and oversight, the system will undergo rigorous flight testing in 2023.

About Cubic Corporation

Cubic is a technology-driven, market-leading provider of integrated solutions that increase situational understanding for transportation, defense C4ISR, and training customers worldwide to decrease urban congestion and improve military effectiveness and operational readiness. Our teams innovate to make a positive difference in people’s lives. We simplify their daily journeys. We promote mission success and safety for those who serve their nation. For more information about Cubic, please visit the company’s website at www.cubic.com or on Twitter @CubicCorp.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman is a technology company, focused on global security and human discovery. Our pioneering solutions equip our customers with capabilities they need to connect, advance and protect the U.S. and its allies. Driven by a shared purpose to solve our customers’ toughest problems, our 90,000 employees define possible every day.