DataXstream has partnered with ShipERP to deliver seamless order management & shipping software integration for wholesale and distribution.

Williamsburg, VA – DataXstream LLC, an SAP® partner dedicated to building solutions on emerging technologies for SAP users in sales and distribution, today announced that they have partnered with ShipERP, a shipping and compliance solutions company that provides advanced shipping management functionality to users of ERP systems with an emphasis on SAP. This partnership brings together two leading organizations that are well aligned in terms of industry focus and creates synergies in deep order management expertise.

DataXstream’s OMS+ is a cross channel order management solution that addresses the challenges that exist in complex business models by streamlining order processing and point-of-sale capabilities directly within SAP. Leveraging emerging technologies such as SAP BTP – Business Technology Platform and SAP DI – Data Intelligence machine, OMS+ reimagines the user interface to reflect real-life customer engagements and provides a platform for making SAP ERP the foundation of a true unified commerce strategy.

“This partnership with ShipERP will enable OMS+ to become an integral component of their SAP offering,” said Ron Votto, vice president of strategic partnerships at DataXstream. “With our combined expertise in providing the ultimate customer experience, this partnership offers enormous competitive benefits to existing and future customers.”

DataXstream, an SAP Endorsed App partner, and ShipERP are committed to following SAP’s digital roadmap and providing customers with the bestselling and shipping experience. With over 50 years of combined SAP experience, DataXstream and ShipERP have an extensive knowledge of the SAP order management and shipping space.

“We’ve taken the complexity out of order management,” said Joseph Cabrera, managing partner of ShipERP. He continued, “DataXstream and ShipERP are similar in that they both push the bounds of what’s possible in SAP, and I think the result is going to be incredibly beneficial to our current and prospective customers. What we’re seeing today is software integration that’s as sophisticated as it is easy-to-use.”

About ShipERP

ShipERP is dedicated to increasing supply chain efficiencies for businesses looking to transform their order-to-cash process via shipment optimization. The company’s flagship product ShipERP is the enterprise solution to fulfill your business shipping requirements, whether it’s small parcel shipping, less than truckload (LTL), or a combination of them all. ShipERP helps businesses to seamlessly integrate over 250 shipping carriers to increase the effectiveness of their shipping operation. This allows the business to focus on reducing freight costs as well as closely managing the shipping process to achieve better efficiencies. Experience maximum innovation and efficiency via integrated carrier rate quoting, transportation planning, shipping compliance, and other functionalities.

About DataXstream

DataXstream is an SAP® software partner dedicated to building solutions that increase our clients’ success and maximize the ROI of their SAP® infrastructure. As members of the SAP® marketplace, DataXstream’s products can be found in the SAP® Store. Your company is already running the most powerful ERP solution; empower your employees with DataXstream’s OMS+ to take your organization’s sale and customer buying experience to new levels.

