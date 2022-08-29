Cinthia Naveendra and Lucia Pachon-Ortiz join the firm’s growing team of experts in environmental services and urban planning.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced today that the firm has hired two new employees: Project Manager Cinthia Naveendra and Staff Planner Lucia Pachon-Ortiz. The pair will support Dresdner Robin’s growing environmental service and urban planning departments.

“Our ability to deliver transformative results continues to enhance by the caliber of staff we hire,” said Tony Ianuale, COO and CFO at Dresdner Robin. “We continue to attract talent who are passionate in making a difference in the communities we serve. Our team has grown to more than 80 members, and the consistent expansion of industry experts allows us to deliver top-tier results and solutions to our clients.”

Cinthia Naveendra, who graduated from Rutgers University in 2014, has eight years of experience in environmental science. Most recently, she served as environmental scientist III for CME Associates where she oversaw contractors and served as liaison between project and county/municipal leaders and supported large-scale redevelopment projects, including an expansion of Overpeck County Park. Naveendra is OSHA HAZWOPER (Hazardous Waste Operations and Emergency Response) certified and has experience in site investigation, remedial action work plans and groundwater, underground storage tank and social remedial action coordination.

“Cinthia and Lucia join Dresdner Robin with extensive expertise in the field and a passion for our industry sector,” said Douglas Newman, director of environmental services at Dresdner Robin. “As we continue to grow our client base, it’s essential that we extend our talent pool to help best serve the communities we work in.”

Lucia Pachon-Ortiz, a recent graduate of Rutgers University, joins the urban planning department as staff planner. While an urban planning and design student, she developed a passion for public park green space development and stormwater management. Pachon-Ortiz has project experience in creating innovative public transit/parking solutions for densely populated cities. Her work as a student assistant for the chemical and bioengineering department at Rutgers University gave her familiarity with environmental aspects of the urban planning process. As staff planner, Pachon-Ortiz will support on a wide range of residential, commercial, mixed-use, industrial and institutional projects for Dresdner Robin.

Since its inception in 1978, Dresdner Robin has expanded to several locations throughout the Garden State, to better serve the tri-state area. To support its growing client base, the company continues to grow its multi-functional team in areas including civil engineering, environmental services, landscape architecture, land surveying, and others.

About Dresdner Robin

Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy covering the New York, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction, and technological innovation, with specialties in site/civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, surveying, and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. Dresdner Robin’s multi-functional teams are strategically located in offices throughout the New York City, New Jersey, and Philadelphia metro areas. For more information about Dresdner Robin, visit http://www.dresdnerrobin.com.