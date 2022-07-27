Joshua Chandra, Alyssa Petry, Daniel Waldeck and Christopher Weldon join the firm’s growing team of experts in environmental science.

JERSEY CITY, N.J. – Land-use consultancy Dresdner Robin announced today that the firm has hired four new environmental scientists, Joshua Chandra, Alyssa Petry, Daniel Waldeck and Christopher Weldon.

“This is our fourth batch of new hires since the new year – we are thrilled to consistently expand our team with industry experts,” said Tony Ianuale, COO and CFO at Dresdner Robin. “These additions speak to our ability to take on environmental tasks with confidence. Our clients continue to be backed by a skilled, committed team with expertise in the latest cutting-edge technologies.”

A recent graduate from State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry (SUNY-ESF), Joshua Chandra brings seven years of experience to his role. He has a degree in environmental studies with a focus on natural systems applications and a minor in applied statistics. Certified in concrete field testing, erosion and sediment control, and pre-construction information, Chandra holds a certification from U.S. Department of Transportation Hazmat. He is also experienced in brownfields, site remediation and remediation regulations.

“In my tenure at Dresdner Robin, year after year, I have seen our talented environmental team create transformative results on brownfield redevelopments, site remediation and much more,” said Doug Neumann, director of environmental services at Dresdner Robin. “Expanding our team with highly experienced individuals adds new perspectives and top-tier knowledge of industry standards.

Alyssa Petry, who earned her degree in sustainability science from Montclair State University, has a background in sustainable agriculture, business and sample collecting. Prior to joining Dresdner Robin, Petry worked as a sample collector for the Passaic Valley Water Commission, where she maintained and monitored the water quality of reservoirs. She also worked for the Montclair Center Business Improvement District (BID), where she created and implemented sustainable initiatives for the district.

Daniel Waldeck graduated from Saint Bonaventure University with a degree in environmental studies in 2018. Since then, he has worked in environmental services and waste management in his roles as a radon field technician and water field technician for RaData, New Jersey’s leading certified radon testing company. Certified in hazardous material cleanup from OSHA, Waldeck has previously served as an environmental specialist at Veolia where he gained further experience in waste management and hazardous waste control.

Christopher Weldon earned his degree in ecology from the State University of New York at Plattsburgh. He was previously employed as an environmental scientist for Partner Engineering & Science where he performed Phase 1 Environmental Site Assessments in accordance with state and local regulations. He is experienced in contamination assessment and has knowledge in implementing solutions to address pollution within contamination sites.

Since its founding in 1978, Dresdner Robin has expanded to multiple locations to better serve the tri-state area. To support its growing client base, the company continues to grow its multi-functional team in areas including civil engineering, environmental services, landscape architecture, land surveying and others.

About Dresdner Robin

Dresdner Robin is a leading land-use consultancy covering the New York, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro markets. The full-service firm provides creative solutions that emphasize service, client satisfaction and technological innovation, with specialties in site/civil engineering, land surveying, environmental services, planning, surveying and landscape architecture in the revival of urban landscapes. Dresdner Robin’s multi-functional teams are strategically located in offices throughout the New York City, New Jersey and Philadelphia metro areas. For more information about Dresdner Robin, visit www.dresdnerrobin.com.