This new study examines the manufacturers, end-users, products and services that comprise the sector’s changing landscape.

Washington, DC – Office imaging, used by a vast majority of organizations, including business enterprises of all sizes, government agencies, and educational institutions, faces challenges from market and external forces that could negatively impact the sector’s growth going forward. A new study, “Vertical Market Outlook Series: Office lmaging,” released by the Equipment Leasing & Finance Foundation (Foundation) examines the manufacturers, end-users, products and services that comprise the sector’s changing landscape. It is the seventh release of the Foundation’s forward-looking Vertical Market Outlook Series designed to help readers recognize and understand opportunities and challenges that may affect their businesses.

The report was commissioned by the Foundation and prepared by global advertising, technology, and data company Big Village, formerly known as Engine Group, which also produced the previous studies in the Vertical Market Outlook Series. The new study presents data and research from a variety of sources, and examines a range of issues, including:

Market size and future growth

Macroeconomic environment (labor/employment, new work models, supply chain issues)

Technology (digital transformation, cloud connectivity, sustainability, security)

Payment and financing (options for equipment acquisition, managed services)

“Being aware of the forces impacting this industry will be helpful to those providing leasing and financing as they work with their clients to find the best possible solutions to their imaging needs,” said Tom Ware, Foundation Research Committee Chair. “This study provides insightful market intelligence for equipment finance professionals to use in their strategic planning and decision-making.”

Download the full report at https://www.leasefoundation.org/industry-resources/vertical-outlook/.

All Foundation studies are available for free download from the Foundation’s online library at http://store.leasefoundation.org/.

