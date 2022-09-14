Globalization Partners (G-P) appointed Rahul Goyal as its new Vice President of Platform and Head of India Engineering.

REMOTE FIRST COMPANY – Globalization Partners (G-P), the leading Global Employment Platform™ that makes it fast, simple, and compliant for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, today announced that Rahul Goyal has joined as Vice President of Platform and Head of India Engineering.

In this new role, Rahul will lead the platform vision, strategy and architecture supporting all product lines. He will work closely with product management and software engineering to set the technical roadmap for G-P’s platform and services. Additionally, Rahul will build and retain a world-class global engineering team based in India through mentorship, guidance and career development.

Rahul brings more than 30 years of experience to the role, with a proven track record of managing infrastructure at scale and building platforms at an enterprise level. Most recently, Rahul was with VMware, focusing on transforming the End User Computing India-based organization, an 800+ person engineering group. Rahul also led marquee offerings at TurboTax and Mint. Prior to that, he spent 16 years at Oracle. Rahul will be based out of Bangalore, India and will support G-P in building the India Engineering Center.

“As managing the workforce of today becomes increasingly complex, we are always focused on the evolution of our platform to meet the needs of the market, and Rahul is a visionary leader that is uniquely suited for this role,” said Nat Natarajan, Chief Product and Strategy Officer, G-P. “He will continue to drive our ongoing commitment to continued innovation as we enable the everywhere workforce and unlock the power of global teams.”

G-P’s solution offers greater access to talent, the ability to scale remote teams and grow revenue faster anywhere in the world. Research firm, NelsonHall, once again named G-P Employer of Record (EOR) industry leader in its second report. As the world’s largest and most established fully compliant employment platform, G-P has seen surging demand for its global solutions.

