Globalization Partners, the leading Global Employment Platform™ that simplifies remote team building by making it fast and easy for companies to hire anyone, anywhere, within minutes, today announced the launch of its new localized website enabling customers to interact with G-P in their own language in more than 160 countries.

A recent CSA Research report analyzing business user language preferences and behaviors in 24 countries found that when faced with the choice of two similar product offers, 76% are more likely to purchase the one that is in their local language. As a company that focuses on eliminating barriers to global business, Globalization Partners wants to ensure that businesses have access to the information they need to hire globally. This launch is deeply rooted in a commitment to inclusive communication – providing as many customers with a local language journey as possible.

“We know that meeting our customers in their own language is essential to both their success and ours,” said Heidi Arkinstall, Chief Marketing Officer, Globalization Partners. “This marks an exciting milestone for the company and our customers as we continue to realize our mission of connecting the world’s growing companies with the world’s best talent.”