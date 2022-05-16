Unmanaged desktop automation is causing critical risks with regulatory liabilities that put industrial and manufacturing processes at risk.

The rise in unmanaged desktop automation across industries has introduced critical risks along with regulatory and reputational liabilities. SS&C has launched SS&C Blue Prism Desktop (“Blue Prism Desktop”) to help protect businesses against these vulnerabilities, using pioneering security measures and industry-leading intelligent automation (IA) technology

Today’s enterprises rely on desktop automation solutions to streamline tasks that are high-volume, time consuming and often data-sensitive. However, many of these tasks still require human interaction, presenting governance and security risks. To help safeguard businesses against these operational vulnerabilities without compromising on the benefits of IA, SS&C has launched Blue Prism Desktop.

Blue Prism Desktop affords businesses centralized control over their desktop automation processes with industry renowned automation software and governance promoting features. In doing so, SS&C Blue Prism is enabling organizations to take advantage of the benefits of desktop automation by offering a solution to risk-averse enterprises.

With traditional desktop automation solutions, risks arise from the inherent human interaction involved, including during log ins, task initiation and the use of user-specific applications. These conventional solutions are complex and minimally scalable. This lack of robustness not only prevents desktop automation from being utilized across the organization but also compromises the product’s longevity, requiring additional investment by the organization to maintain it. Additionally, the fundamental lack of control associated with conventional desktop automation solutions often causes a high total cost of ownership (TCO).

Blue Prism Desktop enables organizations to scale their desktop automation processes in a way that is not machine-intensive, ensuring improved security and compliance while facilitating higher output. This is accomplished through a user-friendly interface and centrally governed platform that offers complete visibility and control over desktop processes.

“Enterprises need reliable automation solutions to securely address tasks and use cases across the entire business,” said Danny Major, Senior V.P. of Product, SS&C Blue Prism. “Blue Prism Desktop will enable organizations to capitalize on the full potential of desktop automation without compromising on governance or compliance. In addition, our centrally developed and validated processes give organizations the peace of mind and confidence they need to operate at their full capacity and potential.”

Further, SS&C Blue Prism partners with top-tier security technologies around the world to ensure organizations’ compliance with various IT and security standards and regional regulatory guidelines. Security features include strict user-access controls, multi-level change approvals and intelligent automation software that automatically logs every action taken to create trusted audit trails for complete transparency.

“Innovation platforms can accelerate your innovation activity as they help connect the right people to work on the right ideas,” wrote Bernhard Schaffrik, principal analyst at Forrester. “Enterprises cannot tackle innovation in isolation and need to leverage a systematic approach to co-innovation. Understanding the dynamics and different roles of innovation networks becomes a critical capability for differentiation and growth.”

