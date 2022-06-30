Cloud-based supervisory platform allow owners to optimize occupant well-being and productivity, reassess and improve space utilization.

ATLANTA – Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) today launched a suite of Occupant Experience apps to help owners and tenants in premium commercial buildings unlock the hybrid office space of today. Features analyze occupant behavior and space utilization patterns to improve the comfort, convenience and collaboration of knowledge workers, putting more control in their hands as they return to the office in the post-pandemic landscape. The suite identifies areas to enhance the occupant experience while improving communication between building owners, tenants and occupants.

Remote work is here to stay, but many employees are returning to offices, at least a few days per week. A May survey from the Partnership for New York City, a business advocacy group, noted that 78% of employers in the city indicate a hybrid office model will be their predominant post-pandemic policy, up from just 6% pre-pandemic. It is anticipated that return to office rates will increase after Labor Day, with 49% of NYC-based workers expected in the office on an average weekday in September 2022.i

As employees return to offices in growing numbers, Honeywell’s Occupant Experience suite, including the Honeywell Remote Building Supervisor, featuring an Occupant Experience dashboard, and the Occupant Experience app powered by the Sine Pro mobile platform, will empower the main groups that occupy and manage buildings in several ways:

Create Value for Building Owners and Facilities Managers

Learn valuable insights on the occupants’ experience by soliciting feedback on security, safety, building health, cleanliness and collaboration

Access tools to show tenants how the building supports great occupant experiences and creates an environment for efficiency, productivity and collaboration

Improve property value with technology assets that can support current and future needs

Provide Greater Insight to Employers and Tenants

Help employees adjust to hybrid work schedules and protocols through scheduling tools, frictionless entry options and space utilization analytics that prevent crowding

Leverage tools to make employees feel heard by providing easy feedback pathways

Provide comfortable in-office experiences focused on teamwork and collaboration to encourage a positive return to the office

Use space utilization tools to accommodate employee populations

Gain confidence that goals for productivity, collaboration and retention are being met through easy-to-read, well-organized dashboards and real-time occupant experience indexes

Create Frictionless Experience for Office Workers

Take more control over their in-office experience, including direct access to adjust temperature and lighting through a readily available app that also provides frictionless check-in and visitor management, eliminating the need for badges or keycards

Submit on-the-go mobile requests to facilities managers about maintenance, security and quality of life factors

Engage directly with facilities staff to address building experience concerns

“In a time where competition for talent is high and there is an increased focus on personal well-being, the occupant experience will continue to grow in importance as more employees return to offices and workers set higher expectations for the environments in which they spend time – the need to create a place that employees want to go to is key,” said Udaya Shrivastava, interim vice president and chief technology officer, Honeywell Building Technologies. “We have already launched and field-tested these tools at our new Honeywell corporate headquarters in Charlotte to help us provide an unmatched occupant experience that supports the well-being of our employees and guests.”

At Honeywell’s new Charlotte headquarters, Occupant Experience technologies make it easy for employees to seamlessly move through the campus. Sensors, cameras and biometrics-based access control create a completely frictionless and touchless experience. Using the Sine application, an employee can park their car in the garage, go through lobby security, access elevators and enter their desired office space without touching a single surface. Gone is the need to fish in bags or pockets for fobs, badges or keys. Once in the office, employees can adjust temperature and lighting controls in conference rooms and workspaces to their desired comfort while instantly reporting any office conditions that need attention from facilities management staff through the Occupant Experience app.

“In working with Honeywell, we’ve learned how the company’s technologies for interpreting occupant behavior, as well as making buildings more sustainable, can help us add value to our properties for our investors and increase their appeal to potential tenants,” said Paul Dougherty president and chief investment officer, PRP. “This innovative technology allows tenants to gain visibility into returning workers’ behavior and can help tenants optimize their space utilization, improve employees’ well-being and productivity, and identify opportunities to improve how their employees use their days working in the office. From our tenants’ perspectives, the more digital services people have to make their lives in the office easier and more rewarding, the more effective they are and the more they enjoy their work. And the more they enjoy their work, the more committed they are to their companies. It’s about creating smart offices that are sustainable, comfortable, healthy, modern, equipped with digital services and simply more fun to work.”

The Occupant Experience suite complements Honeywell’s ready now solutions that can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals and, importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safer, more sustainable and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

About Honeywell

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

i Partnership for New York City, Partnership for New York City Hybrid Work Survey. [Accessed May 26, 2022]