Blumenthal Performing Arts in Charlotte is fostering a healthier entertainment environment with Honeywell’s indoor air quality technology.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Blumenthal Performing Arts is working with Honeywell (Nasdaq: HON) to create a healthier environment for its performers and staff to help boost their confidence and continue to provide premium performing arts and entertainment experiences for the Charlotte community. Honeywell will deploy a customized Healthy Buildings dashboard and air quality sensing technology throughout the backstage areas and green rooms of Blumenthal Performing Arts Center’s Belk Theater, Booth Playhouse and Stage Door Theater.

The Honeywell Healthy Buildings dashboard at Blumenthal Performing Arts measures key indoor air quality (IAQ) parameters such as temperature, humidity, carbon dioxide, particulate matter and volatile organic compounds (VOC), enabling theater staff to quickly visualize and correct any potential issues. A network of IAQ sensors connected to the dashboard monitors and validates the effectiveness of the theater’s existing air cleaning systems.

These efforts, along with installation of Honeywell mobile HEPA air purifiers, allow Blumenthal to establish an IAQ baseline that can be communicated to performers both during the booking process as well as during show runs.

“During shut down, we learned of the criticality of indoor air quality – it was essential to navigating our way out of the COVID-19 crisis and creating a healthier environment for audiences, artist and our staff,” said Tom Gabbard, president and CEO, Blumenthal Performing Arts. “Working with Honeywell, we’re able to identify ways to better measure, monitor and control our existing air quality systems and provide performers with a greater peace of mind about our facilities. Our goal is to provide the best performing arts experiences to the Charlotte community and by investing in our facilities, we’ve can reassure artists that we care about the environment in which they perform.”

The dashboards integrate into the theaters’ existing systems, giving Blumenthal’s facilities staff an upgraded, comprehensive view of backstage conditions. Monitoring IAQ not only supports the creation of a healthier environment but also provides facility managers with metrics to help them operate the building in a more energy-efficient manner.

“As we’ve all become more aware of the impact of IAQ on our well-being, creating a healthier building experience is becoming a standard ask on performance riders,” said Manish Sharma, vice president and general manager of sustainable buildings, Honeywell Building Technologies. “Creating a healthier back-of-house environment with the Blumenthal team allows them to create a healthier facility and continue to attract renowned artists and events to Charlotte.”

In addition to updating its IAQ systems and monitoring, Blumenthal instituted a contactless guest experience from ticketing to restrooms and updated its cleaning processes and frequency, along with requiring face coverings for indoor events. Blumenthal and Honeywell’s corporate headquarters are both located in Charlotte, N.C.

Honeywell’s Healthy Buildings solutions integrate air quality, safety and security technologies with advanced analytics to help building owners improve the health of their buildings, operate more cleanly, comply with new guidelines, and help reassure occupants. Honeywell’s advanced IAQ portfolio can help improve occupant well-being, meet energy efficiency goals, and importantly, change the way occupants experience a building.

About Honeywell Building Technologies

Honeywell Building Technologies (HBT) is transforming the way every building operates to help improve the quality of life. We are a leading building controls company with operations in more than 75 countries supported by a global channel partner network. Commercial building owners and operators use our hardware, software and analytics to help create safe, efficient and productive facilities. Our solutions and services are used in more than 10 million buildings worldwide.

Honeywell (www.honeywell.com) is a Fortune 100 technology company that delivers industry specific solutions that include aerospace products and services; control technologies for buildings and industry; and performance materials globally. Our technologies help aircraft, buildings, manufacturing plants, supply chains, and workers become more connected to make our world smarter, safer, and more sustainable. For more news and information on Honeywell, please visit www.honeywell.com/newsroom.

About Blumenthal Performing Arts

Blumenthal Performing Arts serves the Carolinas as a leading cultural, entertainment and education provider. For more information, call (704) 372-1000 or visit BlumenthalArts.org. Blumenthal Performing Arts receives operating support from the North Carolina Arts Council. Blumenthal Performing Arts is also supported by PNC Bank, sponsor of the PNC Broadway Lights. Follow Blumenthal Performing Arts on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and YouTube.