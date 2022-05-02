Imint’s video enhancement solutions deliver professional-quality video capabilities to Motorola’s latest flagship smartphone.

UPPSALA, Sweden — IMINT Image Intelligence AB (“Imint”), a global leader in video enhancement software, and Motorola, a pioneer in mobile communications, today announced IMINT’s industry-leading Vidhance video enhancement software solutions have been implemented within the new motorola edge+, the company’s latest smartphone based on the Snapdragon® 8 Gen 1 mobile platform.

The new motorola edge+ is equipped with three of Imint’s groundbreaking Vidhance solutions: Vidhance Video Stabilization, Vidhance Lens Distortion Correction and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction. Combined, these features push the boundaries of smartphone video performance and answer consumer demand for a premium video experience in mobile devices.

“Motorola has long shared Imint’s mission to deliver state-of-the-art video performance to smartphone consumers across the globe,” said Andreas Lifvendahl, Chief Executive Officer of Imint. “Understanding that today, everyone can be a content creator, we’ve carefully designed Vidhance solutions to provide flagship smartphones, like the new motorola edge+, with the most professional-quality video capabilities.”

Vidhance Video Stabilization removes unwanted camera movement to produce video stabilization on par with or exceeding dedicated action cams; Vidhance Lens Distortion Correction removes lens distortion in video recordings and adjusts fisheye effect in ultra-wide FOV cameras; and Vidhance Dynamic Motion Blur Reduction minimizes the effect of motion-blur in stabilized video by learning from ongoing software processing and fine-tuning different video parameters to account for movement and light.

“We’re living in an increasingly video-centric society driven in large part by the proliferation of video-based social platforms – and the launch of the new motorola edge+ reflects this evolution,” stated Thomas Milner, head of Global Product Marketing at Motorola. “It’s vital for Motorola to collaborate with trailblazers like Imint, whose breakthrough Vidhance technology can provide our devices with the video performance that today’s consumers demand.”

The new motorola edge+ comes with a 50-megapixel main camera sensor—a 50MP sensor for ultra-wide or extreme macro close ups. It’s capable of capturing video up to 8K resolution at 24 frames per second and HDR10+ video recording for over a billion colors.

Previously, Imint and Motorola collaborated to bring Vidhance Selfie Mode to the moto g100 smartphone. Vidhance Selfie Mode combines Imint’s expertise in video stabilization with artificial intelligence-based facial detection to center smartphone users in a video frame, even while they’re moving.

“We’re thrilled to continue our long-standing partnership with Motorola,” added Lifvendahl. “A core addition to Motorola’s Vidhance-enabled product offering, the new motorola edge+ is well-suited to redefine mobile video content creation.”

In the U.S., the new motorola edge+ is available universally unlocked at Best Buy, Amazon.com and Motorola.com (MSRP: $999.99). A Verizon variant of the new motorola edge+ is also available, starting at $23.61/mo. for 36 months on Verizon Device Payment (0% APR; $849.99 retail). Boost Mobile and Republic Wireless will also offer the device in the coming months.

About IMINT Image Intelligence AB

Imint is a Swedish senior software enterprise in intelligent sensor and data analysis, founded in 2007 and listed December 2015. We drive the development of visionary and targeted products and solutions that create leaders of innovation. Imint is the company behind Vidhance and has more than 10 years of experience developing video enhancement software for the consumer and industrial market.

Certain features, functionality and product specifications may be network dependent and subject to additional terms, conditions, and charges. All are subject to change without notice. MOTOROLA, Stylized M Logo, MOTO and the MOTO family of marks are trademarks of Motorola Trademark Holdings. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries. Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks or registered trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. © 2022 Motorola Mobility LLC. All rights reserved.

