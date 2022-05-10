Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 have announced an ambitious new partnership with SentinelOne.

Leading B2B technology solutions provider Jigsaw24 have announced an ambitious new partnership with SentinelOne, the leading macOS endpoint security vendor hailed for their autonomous cybersecurity that’s built with the future in mind.

The two companies will be working together to deliver products and fully managed services to enterprise customers. Their partnership combines Jigsaw24’s 30 years’ experience deploying Apple devices at scale with SentinelOne’s comprehensive feature set – which includes ahead of its time AI-powered prevention, detection, response, and threat hunting across user endpoints, containers and cloud workloads. It means that UK businesses can be assured that their corporate, client and colleague data will remain secure no matter which business model they follow into the future.

“Apple devices are increasingly popular in enterprise, and with remote and mobile working becoming more commonplace, ensuring devices are secure is essential,” said Luke Bexon, Senior Business Manager at Jigsaw24. “We want to make sure our enterprise customers feel confident and secure in the knowledge that their staff are receiving the absolute best protection and support available.

“SentinelOne meet our stringent requirements for a macOS endpoint security solution, with a feature and functionality set that put it far ahead of the industry as a whole. Their strong commitment to the Apple ecosystem, dedicated Apple security researchers and alignment with Apple’s release programme all offer significant advantages to our customers. Working with them will help us overcome the security challenges holding back OS adoption.”

“SentinelOne are pleased to be partnering with Jigsaw24 today. As one of the largest Mac partners in the UK, they bring a unique skillset and knowledge, coupled with a dedicated and focused team. As SentinelOne continues our rapid rise into XDR, Jigsaw24 are the type of partner that we are excited to be working with,” said Pete Carfrae, UK&I Channel Manager for SentinelOne.

This exciting partnership with SentinelOne is the latest in a series of moves Jigsaw24 have made to ensure their enterprise offering is as robust and forward-thinking as possible. “We’re delighted to announce our partnership with SentinelOne,” said Jigsaw24’s Head of Vendor Alliances, Tim Strand. “As the leading Apple Partner in the UK, this partnership will enrich our endpoint security offering for both Mac and iOS customers alike! We’ve been delighted with their investment with us so far and look forward to our mutual success moving forward.”

You can learn more about Jigsaw24 and SentinelOne here: https://www.jigsaw24.com/brands/sentinelone-brand.

