Leaseweb Global, a leading hosting and cloud services company headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, celebrates 25 years in business, providing the infrastructure that powers mission-critical websites, applications and IT systems for over 20,000 customers worldwide.

Since its founding in 1997, Leaseweb has steadily grown its global presence to 25 data centers located throughout Europe, North America, Asia and Australia, and over 10 TBs of total capacity, representing increases of 32% and 82%, respectively, in just the last 5 years.

The vision for Leaseweb was literally born in the clouds when founders Con Zwinkels and Laurens Rosenthal were working as professional airline pilots. Inspired by their experience traveling across borders and having witnessed the growth of the Internet around the world, they wanted to create a new company that would connect people and business no matter where they are. In 1997, they started Leaseweb, which has transformed from a small team that builds websites to a global hosting provider with over 500 employees from 51 different nationalities working together across seven regional offices across the globe.

“Today marks a significant milestone in Leaseweb history and is a testament to the strength and scale of our business model and our responsiveness to the ever-changing needs of customers as they navigate their digital transformation,” said Con Zwinkels, founder and CEO of Leaseweb Global. “Every day, our teams are delivering solutions to help companies tackle business challenges and reach new heights, whether it’s automating back-office operations or launching the next-generation massively multiplayer online (MMO) game. I have immense pride in what Leaseweb has accomplished and look forward to continuing its growth trajectory with the entrepreneurial spirit, core values and customer focus that has defined our company for the past 25 years.”

Company Expansion

Since its humble beginnings of operating a single-rented server in the Netherlands, Leaseweb has expanded its global network, both organically and through strategic acquisitions, to more than 80,000 servers.

Most recently, the company announced the opening of Leaseweb Japan, which adds significant scale to its operations in the APAC region. In 2021, Leaseweb took a larger foothold in the Canadian market by acquiring Montreal-based iWeb, one of the country’s foremost providers of cloud hosting, server hosting and hosted solutions.

To commemorate its 25th Anniversary, Leaseweb is offering promotional discounts to both new and existing customers on multiple products from now until the end of June.