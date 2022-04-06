LSI is pleased to announce that Rockwell Automation, has named it the winner of the first-ever System Integrator of the Year award.

MEMPHIS, TN – Logical Systems, Inc. (LSI) is pleased to announce that Rockwell Automation, the world’s largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, has named it winner of the first-ever System Integrator of the Year during the 2022 PartnerNetwork Conference.

The System Integrator of the Year award honors the achievements of a North American Gold or Platinum-level system integrator that has achieved the highest year-over-year revenue growth with Rockwell Automation.

“LSI has been a valued partner within Rockwell’s System Integrator Partner Program for more than 20 years”, said Darin Harbor, Director of North America System Integrator Partners at Rockwell Automation. “We are honored to recognize them with this award in acknowledgment of their achievement with the highest level of year-over-year growth amongst all our Gold and Platinum level partners.”

“We are excited and honored to receive the System Integrator of the Year Award. Our long-standing partnership with Rockwell Automation is important for our global service offering as a leading system integrator,” said Nick Riggio, President at LSI. “This award is a testament to the excellence of our talented team and the trust that our clients put in us to deliver innovative solutions. We are eager to continue to bring transformative solutions to our clients together with Rockwell Automation.”

About Logical Systems, Inc.

Logical Systems, Inc. is a leading global systems integrator providing process improvement, electrical engineering, automation, and manufacturing intelligence solutions. It employs more than 250 skilled individuals worldwide, with offices in Memphis and Jackson, Tennessee; Golden, Colorado; Rossville, Georgia; Murray, Kentucky; Toronto, Ontario; Guangzhou and Wuxi, China; and Taipei, Taiwan. To learn more, visit www.logicalsysinc.com.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 24,500 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries. To learn more about how we are bringing The Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

About the Rockwell Automation PartnerNetwork™

Rockwell Automation believes we’re better together—and we do our part by delivering an expansive, global partner ecosystem of market-leading technology, superior support and services, and an integrated and streamlined approach to business. Succeed on an international scale by utilizing our network’s breadth of innovative technologies and services that no single vendor can provide alone. To learn more about how the PartnerNetwork™ is helping to deliver the value of The Connected Enterprise, visit PartnerNetwork Program | Rockwell Automation United States.

Media Contact:

Darren Stinson

Corporate Marketing Manager

Logical Systems, Inc.

877-735-6905

info@logicalsysinc.com

Mario R. Martin

Manager, Global Public Relations

Rockwell Automation, Inc.

+1 414-374-2917

MRMartin@ra.rockwell.com