The global marketing agency Giant Propeller is live with the Mavenlink resource management solution for professional services firms.

MINNEAPOLIS – BTM Global, a premier Mavenlink Implementation Partner, has announced that the global marketing agency Giant Propeller is live with the Mavenlink resource management solution for professional services firms.

The growing agency sought a resource and project management solution to support better-informed decisions around staffing, time utilization, and an ability to provide their clients with transparent reporting. With Mavenlink, Giant Propeller is accurately planning for resource capacity and projects well into the future, enabling them to work more efficiently and proactively. Team members view and adjust over-allocated or under-allocated resources; track changes to projected budgets in real-time; and easily view and compare the cost impact of resources. Additionally, Mavenlink allows Giant Propeller to provide their clients with detailed insights into who, what, and how their budgets are effectively being utilized.

BTM Global was selected to lead the Mavenlink implementation, which included a data migration and building custom reporting solutions for Giant Propeller’s business processes. The agency chose BTM Global because of its proven ability to tailor Mavenlink implementations to business and timeframe needs.

“With better-informed staffing decisions, we can be more strategic in our work and efficient with our clients knowing we have the exact right people on the right job,” said Mike Bodkin, CEO of Giant Propeller. “It was a pleasure to partner with the BTM team, who was skilled in Mavenlink and flexible to our specific business requirements.”

“Every successful tech implementation comes down to the partner and the client working collaboratively. Giant Propeller made that part easy with a committed team and culture that keeps their clients’ needs at the forefront of all they do. Mavenlink will serve as the backbone for their staff growth and successful future projects,” said Tom Schoen, CEO of BTM Global.

About BTM Global

BTM Global Consulting, LLC (“BTM Global”) is a premier provider of Oracle Retail, NetSuite and Mavenlink solutions. It delivers solution consulting, implementation, integration, custom development, and support services for clients ranging from small businesses to the world’s most recognized brands. BTM Global approaches each project as a partnership that helps clients become more seamless, efficient and profitable. Its reputable teams are made up of creative problem-solvers and proactive partners who address each project holistically, with an eye on efficiency and the client’s long-term success. For more information, visit www.btmglobal.com.

About Giant Propeller

Giant Propeller is The Brand Growth Agency, and our mission is to grow the emerging brands of tomorrow. We are a fully remote, full-service digital marketing agency, working with Clients ranging from startups to established companies, partnering with CEOs, founders, and key stakeholders to help propel their brands into eCommerce empires. Think of us as a one-stop-shop where brand & campaign strategy, content production, and media buying collaborate under the same (virtual) roof. Our highly unique service model is designed to enable us to become a seamless extension of our Client’s business and act as their full-service marketing department. As a team of 20+ specialists covering the full spectrum of marketing, we provide unique access to creating successful business growth.

More information at https://giantpropeller.com/.

BTM Global Media Contact

Julie Sirek

612-238-8828

julie.sirek@btmglobal.com