Rattay set to lead RevOps for RedwoodConnect arm.

CHICAGO, IL – Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistics companies in North America, today announced John Rattay has joined as Chief Revenue Officer, RedwoodConnect™. Rattay will oversee the acceleration and commercialization of RedwoodConnect™, the industry’s most powerful, and easy-to-use cloud-native Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS) for supply chain.

“I’m thrilled to welcome John to the Redwood family and look forward to seeing him take RedwoodConnect™ to new heights,” said Michael Reed, Chief Product Officer, Redwood. “His 18-year track record of driving product growth through focused customer value creation, ensures he’ll be an excellent fit and contribute to expanding our proprietary technology aimed at solving the toughest Supply Chain challenges.”

Prior to joining Redwood, Rattay served as Vice President at project44 where he played an instrumental role in accelerating the company’s commercial strategy, revenue and team growth. Throughout his tenure, Rattay’s leadership covered all commercial teams including Sales, Account Management and Network Partnership Collaboration. He also has extensive expertise with international market expansion including Europe, Asia, and Latin America, where he’s been instrumental in a wide range of successful integration projects.

“Redwood’s rapid acceleration and innovative approach within the industry has made a profound impact over the last several years,” said Rattay. “I look forward to integrating myself into Redwood’s collaborative culture and commercializing the incredible technology they’ve developed. RedwoodConnect™ is all about uniting the physical and digital supply chain, something that every industry leader must prioritize now more than ever.”

Rattay also has extensive experience in building strategic partnerships, which aligns well with Redwood’s open ecosystem approach. Rattay will continue to expand Redwood’s partnership network via RedwoodConnect™, and scale its Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) model, to deliver complete optionality, profitability and control to its customers.

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

Media Contact:

Tyler Thornton

LeadCoverage

678.772.1397

tyler@leadcoverage.com