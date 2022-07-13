Collaboration provides added level of security to highly scalable critical infrastructure and essential business applications.

Portsmouth, NH and Boston, MA – Senet, Inc., a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things (IoT) and Eclypses, a Boston-based leader in end-point data protection and developer of MTE® technology, today announced a collaboration to provide advanced FIPS 140-3 validated security solutions to the IoT ecosystem.

Eclypses’ patented MTE technology is designed to meet the needs of highly scalable, low-power, widely dispersed IoT end points, delivering an added level of security for critical infrastructure and essential business applications that require it. Utilizing the Eclypses Cryptographic Library (ECL), MTE uniquely delivers enhanced end-to-end security capabilities such as verification of each endpoint connection and uniquely protected data packets with no change to the user experience and minimal impact on system resources.

Through this collaboration, Senet customers can purchase Eclypses’ enhanced digital security as an integrated element of Senet’s network services. Eclypses also offers IoT device manufacturers the ability to enable their devices with MTE security at the point of manufacture or through a firmware update.

“Senet has a committed history of augmenting the already strong LoRaWAN security capabilities through integrations with world-leading security solution providers,” said Bruce Chatterley, CEO of Senet. “With device and data security increasingly becoming a leading topic of discussion with utility, municipal, and large enterprise customers, we are pleased to be partnering with Eclypses to offer the latest innovations in security designed for highly scalable IoT solutions and environments.”

Unlike other solutions that stop at monitoring, Eclypses takes a proactive approach to secure IoT data to the highest level in anticipation of all types of threats. Eclypses’ layered security approach includes ECL (Eclypses Cryptographic Library), a FIPS 140-3 cryptographic library that provides consistent security for all offerings across all platforms; MTE (MicroToken Exchange), a Patented technology that uses ECL to randomize and replace data with random streams of values; and MKE (Managed Key Encryption), which uses ECL to randomly replace and encrypt data with single use encryption keys generated by MTE.

“With billions of IoT devices already connected and billions more due to be deployed in the next few years, having a well-defined security strategy is a must for device manufacturers, network operators, and end users alike,” said David Gomes, COO of Eclypses. “Senet is an established leader in the LoRaWAN ecosystem and we’re excited to be collaborating to deliver enhanced security options to one of the fastest growing segments of the IoT market.”