Leverages security updates and application support critical to customer high availability infrastructure.

SAN MATEO, CA – SIOS Technology Corp., an industry leader in application high availability and disaster recovery, today announced the immediate availability of SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.6.1. The latest version of its award-winning clustering software takes advantage of new security updates and application support critical to ensuring application high availability in customer infrastructures.

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux lets IT managers run their business-critical applications in a flexible, scalable cloud environment, such as Microsoft Azure or AWS EC2, while maintaining high availability, disaster protection and optimal application performance. With SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux clustering software, customers can create a SANless cluster that uses only local storage, delivering cluster protection in cloud environments where shared storage solutions are impractical or impossible.

“SIOS continues to advance its high availability clustering software to provide customers with the highest levels of IT resilience for their most critical applications,” said Masahiro Arai, COO of SIOS Technology.

New in SIOS Protection Suite for Linux, Version 9.6.1

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version 9.6.1 adds support for the following operating system versions:

RedHat Linux 8.5

Oracle Linux 8.5

Rocky Linux 8.4 as an alternative to the discontinued CentOS

The latest SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux version also adds support for the following application versions:

SAP HANA 2.0 SPS06

SAP S/4HANA 2021

EnterpriseDB 14

SIOS LifeKeeper for Linux comes with Application Recovery Kits (ARKs) that add application-specific intelligence, enabling automation of cluster configuration and orchestration of failover in compliance with application best practices. The latest version of SIOS LifeKeeper includes the following new and updated ARKs:

Updated SAP application ARK that supports NFS v4, allowing customers to use TCP, a more secure internet protocol

New Oracle Cloud ARK enabling customers to provide cost-efficient, OS agnostic HA protection for applications on the Oracle Cloud Platform

Product Availability

SIOS Protection Suite for Linux version 9.6.1 is generally available. Contact SIOS here for purchasing information.

