Acquisition of Pactflow contract testing platform to ensure standardization and governance for APIs and microservices.

SOMERVILLE, Mass. – SmartBear, a leading provider of software development and quality tools, announced today that it is entering into a definitive agreement with DiUS, an Australian technology consultancy, to acquire the leading global contract testing collaboration platform, Pactflow, advancing their next-generation API development platform.

The addition of Pactflow and its companion open source project, Pact, within the SmartBear API Developer Platform solves the complex challenges of testing microservices and API integrations that companies face as they accelerate cloud-native application development and digital initiatives. This next-generation platform solution allows organizations to deliver the enhanced digital experience that their customers have come to expect.

“We are thrilled to add Pactflow and open source software, Pact, to the SmartBear API Development Platform, providing developers with a critical emerging capability to speed up API development and deliver high-quality services,” said Frank Roe, CEO of SmartBear. “As organizations move quickly to digitally transform, SmartBear, with the addition of Pactflow, will drive even greater value to our customers, ensuring we continue to meet organizations wherever they are in their software development and API journey.”

“We could not be more excited to join the SmartBear team,” said Matt Fellows, co-founder of Pactflow. “There is a great synergy with the multi-protocol approach SmartBear has taken with their API tools and Pactflow’s contract testing, especially where customers are driving for more integrity in their microservices architectures. This, coupled with our joint commitment to open source, positions SmartBear and Pactflow customers well for the future.”

“Organizations are asking for a platform that supports the complete API lifecycle in a seamless, multi-protocol developer experience,” said Dan Faulkner, Chief Product Officer at SmartBear. “The addition of Pactflow contract testing capabilities represents a key milestone in our vision to deliver that platform, all with a focus on reusability and accelerated time-to-market through the CI/CD pipeline.”

Thousands of teams use SmartBear API lifecycle solutions to manage and bring high-quality applications to market faster. The addition of Pactflow to the SmartBear API Developer Platform builds on the growing utilization of SwaggerHub, Swagger OSS, and ReadyAPI, providing developers with a common UX to design or discover existing APIs, standardize, virtualize, and test, regardless of protocol.

The next-generation platform will be closely tailored to developer workflows, adding efficiencies while simultaneously allowing greater standardization and governance. The offering will initially integrate the company’s existing API developer toolkit while rapidly extending capabilities to comprehensively support and enhance deliverables and handoffs across the API lifecycle.

For more information on SmartBear and its API Lifecycle Management solutions, visit: https://smartbear.com/blog/the-smartbear-api-platform/

About DiUS

DiUS is an Australian technology consultancy with leading capabilities in digital transformation and product development. Our 150+ people across Australia and New Zealand leverage specialist expertise in cloud, data, application development, experience design, Internet of Things, and Machine Learning. We develop innovative solutions for startups and enterprises to solve difficult problems, get new ideas to market or disrupt traditional business models and build our own startup businesses to solve problems in a really new way. Visit us at www.dius.com.au.

About SmartBear

At SmartBear, we focus on your one priority that never changes: quality. We know delivering quality software over and over is complicated. So our tools are built to streamline your DevOps processes while seamlessly working with the products you use – and will use. Whether it’s TestComplete, Swagger, Cucumber, ReadyAPI, Zephyr, Bugsnag, or one of our other tools, we span from test automation, API lifecycle, collaboration, performance testing, test management, app stability and error monitoring, and more. Whichever you need, they’re easy to try, easy to buy, and easy to integrate. We’re used by 16 million developers, testers, and operations engineers at 32,000+ organizations – including world-renowned innovators like Adobe, JetBlue, FedEx, and Microsoft. Wherever you’re going, we’ll help you get there. Learn more at smartbear.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, or Facebook.

Contact:

Tracy Wemett

BroadPR

+1-617-868-5031

tracy@broadpr.com

All trademarks recognized.