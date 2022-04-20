Partnership enables customers to benefit from a data warehouse-first digital analytics solution.

Snowplow, the industry leader in data creation and behavioral data, announced that it has successfully joined the Snowflake Partner Network as a Premier Partner and achieved Snowflake Ready Technology Validation. The Snowflake Ready Technology Validation program recognizes organizations that have completed a third-party technical validation to confirm optimization with Snowflake integrations.

With this development, together Snowplow and Snowflake can offer an unrivalled digital analytics solution. The combination of Snowplow’s ability to generate, enhance and model best-in-class behavioral data with Snowflake’s Data Cloud capabilities provides businesses, data science teams and analytics power users with a platform on which to develop a deep understanding of their users. Customers benefit from the flexibility and near-infinite scalability of the Snowflake Data Cloud.

As a result of the partnership, businesses can also build applications on top of the Snowflake platform to execute additional use cases from marketing attribution. By leveraging Snowplow’s AI-ready data, joint customers can create highly accurate propensity models or other customer centric machine learning-apps.

“In taking the next step in our partnership with Snowflake, we’re in an even stronger position to allow customers to have complete control and ownership over their behavioral data. The partnership empowers data teams to spend their time driving value from data, rather than face hurdles with alternative solutions. With Snowflake’s technology in support, we can continue to expand our customer base and offer customers a unique digital analytics solution to meet modern needs,” says Alexander Dean, CEO, Snowplow.

Snowplow’s Behavioral Data Platform enables any organization to capitalize on AI-ready and behavioral data securely, at scale, to power innovative use cases. Generation, enhancement and modeling of the richest-possible data is possible, along with maintenance of human-readable data grammar and the opportunity to evolve schemas over time. Jurisdiction over pipelines management also ensures end-to-end security of the preferred cloud data warehouse, with complete ownership of data.

The combined technologies of Snowplow and Snowflake are already powering leading data brands including; Strava, DPG Media and Secret Escapes.

Wannes Rosier, Data and News Personalization Manager at DPG Media comments: “We’re going all in with Snowplow because it allows us to have access to real-time data. With the entire pipeline from Snowplow to Snowflake, it is usually minutes and not more than that.”

Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake adds: “Having Snowplow as a Premier Partner in the Snowflake Partner Network is a meaningful development for customers as they pursue analytics and AI-based innovation. We look forward to building upon our partnership to further empower our customers moving forward.”

For more information on how the partnership enables data teams to create and consumer ML-ready data in real-time, visit: https://snowplowanalytics.com/snowflake/