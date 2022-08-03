Teledyne FLIR today announced the release of the Neutrino LC CZ 15-300, the latest Neutrino IS series model of mid-wave IR Camera Modules.

GOLETA, Calif. ― Teledyne FLIR, part of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, today announced the release of the Neutrino LC CZ 15-300, the latest Neutrino IS series model of mid-wavelength infrared (MWIR) camera modules with integrated continuous zoom (CZ) lenses. Designed for integrated solutions requiring crisp, long range, SD or HD MWIR imaging, the ITAR-free Neutrino IS series offers size, weight, power, and cost (SWaP+C) benefits to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) and system integrators for airborne, unmanned, C-UAS, security, ISR, and targeting applications.

“The Neutrino IS series portfolio and our ability to combine our off-the-shelf MWIR cameras and lenses provide integrators faster time to market, superior performance, and lower cost,” said Dan Walker, vice president of product management, Teledyne FLIR. “This model launch demonstrates our rapid integration capability from a single supplier, taking what once required multiple suppliers and more than two years to complete.”

Based on Teledyne FLIR HOT FPA technology, the Neutrino LC CZ 15-300 offers high performance, 640×512 HD MWIR imagery and 15 mm to 300 mm CZ capability for ruggedized products requiring long life, low power consumption, and quiet, low vibration operation. The long-life FL-100 linear cryocooler drives reliable operation and an industry-leading two-year warranty, further reducing integration risk and cost of ownership.

All Neutrino IS products include a Teledyne FLIR CZ lens integrated with a Neutrino SWaP Series camera module (VGA or SXGA). The camera module and lens are designed for each other, providing optimal performance not achievable when buying and integrating cameras and lenses from multiple sources. Teledyne FLIR also provides highly-qualified technical services teams for integration support and expertise throughout the development and design cycle.

All Neutrino series are classified under US Department of Commerce jurisdiction as EAR 6A003.b.4. and are not subject to International Traffic in Arms Regulations (ITAR). To learn more about the entire Neutrino family visit www.teledyneflir.com/neutrino.

About Teledyne FLIR

Teledyne FLIR, a Teledyne Technologies company, is a world leader in intelligent sensing solutions for defense and industrial applications with approximately 4,000 employees worldwide. Founded in 1978, the company creates advanced technologies to help professionals make better, faster decisions that save lives and livelihoods. For more information, please visit www.teledyneflir.com or follow @flir.