Redwood’s Emily Weiser and Olga Salinas recognized for resilience and navigation amidst the ‘age of disruption.’

CHICAGO — Redwood Logistics (Redwood), one of the fastest-growing supply chain and logistic companies in North America, today announced the company’s Senior Vice President of Sales, Emily Weiser, and Redwood Mexico’s Senior Vice President of Business Development, Olga Salinas, have been named to the Supply & Demand Chain Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain award list. The annual award honors female supply chain leaders and executives whose accomplishments, mentorship and examples set a foundation for women at all levels of a company’s supply chain network.

“Emily has been integral in the expansion of RedwoodConnect, bridging the gap between the physical and digital supply chains for our customers” said Mark Yeager, CEO, Redwood. “By bringing more supply chains online through RedwoodConnect™ -the backbone of our Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS) ecosystem- she has helped several organizations streamline their supply networks in a time of uncertainty.”

Supply & Demand Chain Executive introduced the first-of-its-kind award in 2020. This milestone award highlights individuals who have helped supply chain clients and the supply chain community at large prepare to meet many of today’s—and tomorrow’s—challenges.

“Olga has been instrumental in furthering Redwood’s operations south of the border,” said Troy Ryley, President of International Services, Redwood. “In Mexico, she has helped further Redwood’s as a leading capacity and visibility solution among shippers looking to move freight across the border. She has also been critical in developing Mexico into a viable sourcing option for companies in the United States as they look to shorten their supply chains and cash-to-cash cycles.”

As Redwood’s suite of capabilities expands to include the company’s newly announced carbon tracking and sustainability tool, Redwood Hyperion, Weiser will continue layering physical supply chains with the digital capabilities provided by Redwood. Providing a single point-of-truth for accessible data.

Salinas will continue helping Redwood Mexico customers overcome disruptions such as driver shortages, spiked fuel prices, capacity costs, visibility constraints and more. She looks to continue providing a complete solution for shippers in the region to ensure the flow of goods from Mexico into the United States remains as smooth as possible.

“This award, the winners and those who submitted nominations—both men and women—is a testament that supply chain organizations were already recognizing their female leaders; they just needed a better platform,” says Marina Mayer, Editor-in-Chief of Supply & Demand Chain Executive and Food Logistics. “This year, we received over 280 submissions. Almost 100 of those submissions came from men. I’m so proud of everyone who participated, both men and women. I’m proud to call these women mentors, role models and industry friends.”

Access the full list of Supply & Demand Change Executive’s 2022 Women in Supply Chain awardees here .

About Redwood Logistics

Redwood Logistics, a leading logistics platform company headquartered in Chicago, has provided solutions for moving and managing freight for more than 20 years. The company’s diverse portfolio includes digital freight brokerage, flexible freight management and logistics consulting all wrapped into a revolutionary logistics and technology delivery model—Logistics Platform as a Service (LPaaS). LPaaS utilizes an open platform for digital logistics that empowers shippers to seamlessly mix-and-match partners, technologies and solutions into their own unique digital supply chain fingerprint. Redwood connects a wide range of customers to the power of supply chain management, technology and the industry’s brightest minds. For more information, visit www.redwoodlogistics.com.

