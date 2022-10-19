William Blair announced today the addition of six senior hires in the firm’s equity sales, trading, and research group.

CHICAGO & NEW YORK – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today the addition of six senior hires in the firm’s equity sales, trading, and research group. The new hires follow a period of sustained growth for William Blair’s equities team and mark the launch of the firm’s first energy and sustainability research vertical.

“I am honored to welcome six senior-level colleagues to the equities team, all of whom bring robust expertise in their specialized knowledge of sales, trading, and research for high-growth companies,” said Scott McLaughlin, head of equities at William Blair. “With their additions, William Blair doubles down on its commitment to hiring the industry’s most exceptional talent across our equities group, while leveraging business growth to expand our customer service capabilities and deepen our client relationships.”

Jonathan “Jed” Dorsheimer joins William Blair as an equity research analyst and group head of the firm’s new energy and sustainability vertical, where he and the newly formed team at William Blair will focus on companies across the subdomains of energy generation, energy efficiency, energy storage, and sustainability services. Dorsheimer most recently served as global head of sustainability and managing director at Canaccord Genuity, LLC, and previously held senior roles at Acuity Brands, a Fortune 500 company. He co-founded the BioPhysical Economics Institute, a nonpartisan, nonprofit, multidisciplinary organization committed to bringing natural sciences into economic policies and served as a contributing editor and senior advisor to the United States 2013 Energy Policy. Dorsheimer received his B.S. in finance from Bentley University. He will be based out of William Blair’s Boston office.

On the firm’s trading desk, William Blair has added Keith Peterson and Glen Sulam as managing directors. Peterson joins William Blair from Credit Suisse, where he spent almost 20 years trading stocks across industries, most recently focusing on the technology, media, and telecommunications sector. Peterson received his B.S. in industrial and labor relations from Cornell University. Sulam brings more than 30 years of trading experience, most recently serving as a partner and sales trader at BTIG, where he covered institutional accounts, and has held roles at UBS and Salomon Brothers. Sulam is a graduate, cum laude, in finance from Georgetown University. Both will be based out of William Blair’s New York City office.

In sales, Stephen Fahy, Chris Mullin, and Daryl Weber have joined William Blair, also as managing directors. Fahy joins from UBS and focuses his coverage on multi-strategy alternative asset managers, hedge funds, and family offices. He received his M.B.A. from Dartmouth University’s Tuck School of Business and B.S. from Bowdoin College. He will be based in New York City. Mullin, who is also based out of the New York City office, will focus on risk/arbitration and event-driven accounts. Mullin’s 20-year trading career includes Wells Fargo, UBS, Imperial Capital, and Sterne Agee CRT Capital. He graduated with a B.S. in finance from Villanova University. Weber will be based in Atlanta, drawing on more than 20 years in the industry, focusing on institutional sales primarily in the southeast region. He joins from UBS and has held roles with the Royal Bank of Canada and Lehman Brothers. Weber received his B.S. in finance from Florida State University.

In addition to the group’s new hires, William Blair’s sales, trading, and research team recently earned seven No. 1 rankings in this year’s Coalition Greenwich annual survey of North American equity investors. The survey, which was conducted with 94 small- and midcap fund managers and 241 U.S. buy-side trading desks, also ranked William Blair as the No. 2 lead research/advisory firm overall.

William Blair was ranked No. 1 in seven categories:

Research: Quality of Equity Analyst Service

Sales: Capability of Equity Sales and Best Tailor Calls & Services

Corporate Access:

Most Useful Conferences/Industry Seminars

Market Segments Cited as the No. 1 Research Provider:

Healthcare – Providers & Services; Internet Services; and IT – Application Software

“These results are a testament to the strength of our equities team,” McLaughlin said. “Our dedication to providing exceptional service and research-driven insights for our clients is what continues to distinguish William Blair.”

