William Blair announced that it has continued its private capital advisory team growth with the addition of Jake Stuiver.

Jake Stuiver

CHICAGO, NEW YORK – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, announced today that it has continued its private capital advisory team growth with the addition of Jake Stuiver. Stuiver joins as a director in New York, where he will work on complex limited partner–led secondary transactions.

“Jake’s addition to our group brings an entrepreneurial, LP-led advisory veteran, further supporting the growth of our platform and allowing us to continue to expand our delivery of world-class private capital advisory to our clients,” said Mike Custar, William Blair’s head of private capital advisory.

Stuiver brings a decade of secondary advisory experience and has advised on over $12 billion of LP-led secondaries. Stuiver focuses on all aspects of alternative-investment secondary transactions, including deal origination, lead management, bid development, LP alignment in GP-led sales, sales, distributions, and final execution. Stuiver joins from M2O, where he led the firm’s LP secondary practice. Before M2O, Stuiver spent seven years at Evercore. He started his financial services career at River Street Capital, a boutique firm he founded. Stuiver earned his M.B.A. from New York University’s Stern School of Business and his B.A. from Pennsylvania State University.

“I’m honored to join the private capital advisory group, a scalable, diverse, and integrated platform within William Blair’s global footprint,” said Stuiver. “The group’s delivery of comprehensive secondary guidance has quickly emerged as a specialized market-leader.”

“In addition to Jake’s deep knowledge of the LP-led secondary market, he brings a robust network of buyer, GP, and LP relationships,” said Brandon Lower, head of William Blair’s financial sponsors group.

William Blair launched its private capital advisory practice earlier this year and has quickly built its team and suite of private capital advisory solutions.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.