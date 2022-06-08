William Blair announced the addition of Tom Marking to the Private Capital Advisory practice.

Tom Marking

CHICAGO, NEW YORK – William Blair, the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management, today announced the addition of Tom Marking to the Private Capital Advisory investment banking practice. Marking joins as a director in New York, where he will work with clients on secondary solutions and direct equity capital-raising.

“Getting Tom to join was a big win for us and will undoubtably be for our clients,” said Mike Custar, head of Private Capital Advisory. “We couldn’t be more pleased with the progress we have made building our team, which includes several new team members anticipated to start in the coming weeks.”

Marking joins with more than a decade of investment banking experience. Most recently, he was in Evercore’s Private Capital Advisory group, where he focused on executing GP-led secondaries for leading sponsors. Before that, he was a member of the Financial Institutions Group at J.P. Morgan, covering the fintech, wealth, and asset management sectors. He started his career in the Financial Institutions Group at Credit Suisse, initially based in London and subsequently based in New York. Marking received his M.Sc. in finance from Bayes Business School in London and his B.A. in economics from Durham University.

“I’m very excited to join William Blair,” said Marking. “The firm takes an integrated and collaborative approach to serving the financial sponsor community and is clearly committed to building out a broad range of private capital advisory solutions for its clients. I strongly believe William Blair is ideally positioned to address its clients’ ever-evolving needs and I am pleased to be a part of the Private Capital Advisory team.”

Last month William Blair announced the launch of the Private Capital Advisory practice with the hiring of Mike Custar, head of Private Capital Advisory, and Quinn Kolberg, director. The Private Capital Advisory team works alongside William Blair’s global team of 25 financial sponsor coverage and advisory professionals and more than 550 sector- and product-focused bankers.

About William Blair Investment Banking

William Blair’s investment banking group enables corporations, financial sponsors, and owner/entrepreneurs around the world to achieve their growth, liquidity, and financing objectives. Drawing on the collective intellectual capital and deep sector expertise of a global team that reaches over 20 cities on four continents, the investment banking group brings a rigorous and innovative approach to corporate board advisory projects, mergers and acquisitions, and equity and debt financing. From 2017 to 2021, the team advised on more than $680 billion in completed transaction volume.

About William Blair

William Blair is the premier global boutique with expertise in investment banking, investment management, and private wealth management. We provide advisory services, strategies, and solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs. As an independent and employee-owned firm, together with our strategic partners, we operate in more than 20 offices worldwide.*

*Includes strategic partnerships with Allier Capital, BDA Partners, and Poalim Capital Markets.