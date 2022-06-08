Visit Booth 6083 to view reliable and cost-effective Qdos chemical metering solutions and Bredel heavy duty sludge pumps.

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions (WMFTS) is showcasing its Qdos range of peristaltic chemical metering pumps with many new Qdos mounting solutions, and Bredel line of heavy-duty sludge pumps in booth 6083 at ACE22, the world’s premier water conference. ACE22 will be held at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, San Antonio, Texas from June 12-15, 2022.

On display will be the Qdos range of chemical metering pumps, ideal for disinfection, pH adjustment, and flocculation of drinking water, wastewater, and industrial process water. With accurate linear flow rates from 0.001 to 31.7 gallons per hour at 100 psi irrespective of fluid viscosity, Qdos pumps were specifically designed to reduce chemical metering costs compared to conventional solenoid or stepper-driven diaphragm metering pumps.

Qdos pumps are now offered with many wall or tote mounting options as well as part of complete skid systems and enclosures. Qdos skid and pod systems feature a 125ml or 500ml calibration column, pressure gauge isolator, pressure relief valve and piping. The pod solutions are designed to allow air flow to dissipate heat in outdoor applications. A pressure relief valve ensures pump and piping are protected against over-pressure. The pod solutions not only protect Qdos from environmental conditions, the secondary containment protects operators. All Qdos mounting options come with a three-year warranty.

The Bredel heavy duty sludge pumps also on display are ideal for centrifuge and belt press feed. They feature only one wearing part – the hose – so there are no rotors, stators, or lobes to replace and no mechanical seals or packing to leak. Providing superior abrasive handling, Bredel pumps can handle flows to 475 gallons per minute (GPM) with suction lift to 30 feet, and they are dry running and reversible.

Bredel hose pumps and Qdos chemical metering pumps do not require high-cost ancillaries such as degassing valves or back pressure valves to operate, and both pump ranges provide long maintenance intervals, lowering the total cost of ownership.

About Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions

Watson-Marlow Fluid Technology Solutions is an award-winning, global leader in fluid management technology and for over 60 years has engineered components and systems for customers in the food processing and handling, pharmaceutical and industrial markets. The company is part of Spirax-Sarco Engineering plc, a FTSE 100 company. Learn more at www.wmfts.com or @WMFTS_news.