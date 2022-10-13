Event focused on the exchange of ideas to strengthen global value chains in foreign trade.

New York, NY — The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) — a global network connecting over 300 World Trade Center® (WTC®) locations in nearly 100 countries — hosted World Trade Center businesses across Latin America for the “Point WTC Guadalajara 2022: Logistics Challenges in Latin America / WTCA Latin America Regional Meeting” on September 22-23, 2022 to discuss the challenges and opportunities facing logistics operations in the Americas.

A total of 30 WTCA Member representatives from 25 WTC locations in Latin America gathered in person in Guadalajara, Mexico — home to the World Trade Center Guadalajara, an important logistics hub for the movement of goods in Latin America — for the first time in nearly three years to attend the seminar on the challenges and opportunities facing logistics operations. WTCA Members across Latin America also showcased their developments and business models; introduced new topics around free trade agreements and the financing of WTC-branded projects; and shared best practices on how to work efficiently in a virtual environment and how to become B Corp certified. The seminar was also livestreamed for those unable to attend in person.

Panel discussions focused on topics such as challenges in the post-COVID era for maritime and air cargo industries, logistics challenges deriving from cross-border e-commerce, how to rebuild disrupted global supply chains and the opportunities for U.S. and Latin American companies with nearshoring as an option to reconfigure Global Value Chains (GVCs). Expert speakers included Jorge Acevedo, President and CEO of WTC Nuevo Laredo and WTC Guanajuato; Jimmy Avendaño, Fulfillment Officer at Amazon-USA; Luis Avilés, Senior Executive at the Air Service Development Houston Airport System; Jaime Granados, Head of Trade and Investment Division of the Integration and Trade Sector of the Inter-American Development Bank; Federico Lepe, General Manager at WTC Guadalajara; Jorge Morones, CEO of WeCargo Technologies; Edgar Patiño, former Chairman of the Peruvian National Port Authority; Michelle Porrino, Executive Director at WTC San Luis Potosí; Yiovan Reynoso, Director of the Logistics Committee at Index Guanajuato; Xavier Rius, Executive Chairman of the Institute for Careers and Innovation in Logistics Spain; Aurelio López Rocha, Chairman of WTC Guadalajara; Carlos Ronderos, Regional Director-Latin America at the WTCA; Augusto Solano, Chairman of the Association of Colombian Flower Exporters (Asocolflores); Javier Solis, Managing Director of WTC Nuevo Laredo; and Robin van Puyenbroeck, Executive Director-Business Development of the WTCA.

“There is a revolution in the world of e-commerce that has no limit. It is a situation that all companies must take advantage of, but especially small- and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which are the largest generators of employment in Latin America. There is a golden opportunity for them to enter international markets and being a part of the WTCA can open many doors,” reflected Carlos Ronderos, Regional Director-Latin America at the WTCA.

During the event, Jaime Granados, Head of Trade and Investment Division of the Integration and Trade Sector of the Inter-American Development Bank, stressed that, “Cross-border e-commerce in Latin America grew by 40% from 2020 to 2021. However, this growth is low compared to other regions worldwide, which demonstrates that the region still has great opportunities to continue promoting its growth in the international market, including nearshoring.”

The event follows the recent Memorandum of Agreement (MOA) the WTCA signed with the U.S. Department of Commerce’s International Trade Administration (ITA) to formalize its cooperation in facilitating and promoting global trade by combining the strengths of the ITA’s and the WTCA’s global networks. This partnership will help further drive corporate investment and trade opportunities for U.S. companies seeking to increase exports and imports.

“The WTCA, along with WTC Guadalajara, was proud to host leaders from Latin America for an insightful exchange of ideas that will benefit businesses in the Americas,” said Robin van Puyenbroeck, WTCA Executive Director-Business Development, who also moderated a discussion on logistics with World Trade Center businesses serving as first-class logistical hubs. “This seminar furthered the WTCA’s goal to help local economies across the globe and greatly amplified our WTC brand value proposition in the world of logistics.”

MEDIA CONTACTS:

World Trade Centers Association (WTCA)

Chanelle Kasik

Phone: +1 212 432 2644

Email: ckasik@wtca.org

Violet PR

David Margolis

Phone: +1 917 331 4855

Email: david@violetpr.com

About World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®)

The World Trade Centers Association® (WTCA®) is a network of more than 300 highly connected, mutually supporting businesses and organizations in 92 countries. As the owner of the “World Trade Center” and “WTC” trademarks, the WTCA licenses exclusive rights to these brands for Members to use in conjunction with their independently-owned, iconic properties, facilities and trade services offerings. Through a robust portfolio of events, programming and resources that it offers its Members, the goal of the WTCA is to help local economies thrive by encouraging and facilitating trade and investment across the globe through Member engagement. To learn more, visit www.wtca.org.