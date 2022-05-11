Zerto extends leadership in ransomware resilience by bringing new recovery capabilities in a multi-cloud world.

Zerto, a Hewlett Packard Enterprise company, has today announced the availability of a series of major product updates, bringing its ransomware recovery capabilities to the leading cloud providers so organizations can recover in minutes at scale to seconds before an attack. The enhanced Zerto 9.5 now includes expanded immutability options with Azure and S3-compatible storage, a new Zerto Linux appliance with security enhancements, and expanded integrations with Google Cloud Platform.

“Organizations face increased risks from the volume and sophistication of ransomware attacks prevalent today,” said Deepak Verma, VP of products at Zerto. “With the capabilities we have added to the latest Zerto platform, customers are better positioned to meet new challenges head-on and mitigate their impact by recovering more quickly and with confidence.”

New updates to Zerto 9.5 and Zerto Backup for SaaS, powered by Keepit, are designed to address a wide range of data protection issues, including ransomware, the most prevalent cyber threat facing organizations today. These key updates extend Zerto’s leadership in ransomware resilience to enhance ransomware recovery, security, and platform support. They include:

Immutability – Immutable data copies are largely immune from ransomware and can be used to recover encrypted data after a ransomware attack. Zerto has added Microsoft Azure and S3-compatible storage as a destination for immutable data copies for ransomware recovery. In addition, Zerto Backup for SaaS, powered by Keepit, now offers offsite immutable backups of Azure Active Directory, a critical component for recovering quickly from ransomware.

New Zerto Linux Appliance – A secure management layer is key to ransomware resilience. Zerto’s new Linux virtual appliance deploys quickly, enables increased security through multi-factor authentication (MFA), and offers easy management via hands-off upgrades and troubleshooting.

Expanded Integration with Google Cloud Platform – Data protection to cloud platforms offers increased protection from ransomware. Google Cloud Storage is now a destination platform for additional data copies for recovery.

Instant File Restore for Linux – In a ransomware attack, as well as for many other incidents, the ability to restore a file or multiple files quickly can be an effective way to recover encrypted, deleted, or corrupted data. In addition to recovering entire Windows and Linux machines instantly and instant file restore for Windows, Zerto now has instant file restore for Linux, which enables users to restore directly back to the source within Linux VMs.

“Zerto has become an invaluable technology partner as we build resilient infrastructure to meet our data protection objectives, remain compliant, and address the wide-ranging uncertainties we see today,” said Francesco Bruzzesi, senior system engineer at Fondo Est. “This level of continual improvement and innovation gives us confidence to invest in our technology strategy and build for the future.”

With global ransomware costs expected to rise from $20 billion in 2021 to $265 billion by 2031, Zerto is offering the ability to protect 10 VMs with Zerto at no cost with the Zerto Free Edition.