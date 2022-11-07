Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico.

Wall Colmonoy Los Lunas Plant Modernization November 2022

(Los Lunas, NM) Wall Colmonoy is pleased to announce a $2.5 million modernization plan at their Alloy Products plant located in Los Lunas, New Mexico. The plan aims to increase capacity, improve processes, and add new capabilities.

The investment includes upgrades to plant infrastructure and environment, alloy furnace equipment, and R&D laboratory. The focus is on continuous improvement initiatives to supply consistent, quality products on-time to customers.

“This investment is a reflection of our commitment to our customers to provide the very best quality products and to our team members to provide them with safe and advanced working environments,” states Kurt Boehm, Plant Manager.

State-of-the-art analytical equipment was purchased for its R&D laboratory to better characterize products, resolve customer concerns, and develop new products. This included, but was not limited to, a wet/dry sieve vibrator, robotic paste dispenser, hardness tester, and vacuum mixer. A modern digital microscope was installed that captures high-resolution images up to 2000x, which gives unapparelled depth of powders and 3-D renderings of objects. A new ICP analyzer and carbon/sulfur analyzer allows for quicker testing, reducing cycle time in the lab; a moisture analyzer accurately assesses raw materials before production to eliminate rework and a new air jet sieve characterizes fine powder particles.

The health and safety of its nearly 100 employees were a key consideration in the undertaking of the capital improvements. The melting deck was reinforced to improve and secure structural integrity. A central vacuum system (CVS) was installed to improve dust collection. The dust collector remotely captures data and allows for instant monitoring of air quality. Additionally, new fork trucks, racking, lifts, and hoists were purchased in support of its employees.

Los Lunas is a 52,000 square foot facility that manufactures nickel-based Colmonoy® nickel-based hardfacing and Nicrobraz® nickel-based brazing products, FusewelderTM Torch, SpraywelderTM System and NicroSprayTM Systems. Alloy Products supports many diverse industries: automotive, aerospace, glass container, oil & gas, rubber & plastic, food & agriculture, steel, nuclear and waste to energy. Products are shipped to customers around the globe including across Wall Colmonoy business units. The Los Lunas facility is ISO 9001:2015 with AS9100 Rev D certified.

About Wall Colmonoy

Wall Colmonoy is a global materials engineering group of companies engaged in the manufacture of Colmonoy® surfacing and Nicrobraz® brazing products, precision castings, coatings, and engineered components across aerospace, automotive, glass container, oil & gas, steel, rubber & plastic, food, power generation and other industrial sectors. Wall Colmonoy also provides advanced metal coatings, brazing, and heat treatment.

Known for our unique proven way of creating superior performing alloys that enhance engineered components, we pride ourselves in providing customers the technical expertise, partnership, quality, value and innovation to help them operate more efficiently and effectively.

Wall Colmonoy. Making Metals Work Harder Since 1938.

More information about Wall Colmonoy is available at www.wallcolmonoy.com

Contact: Natalie Savevski – Marketing Coordinator, nkircidel@wallcolmonoy.com, +1 (248) 571-012