Countless capabilities, complete more tasks comfortably with a single pneumatic tool. Small space precision grinding, cleaning, polishing.

DAVIDSON, N.C. – Industrial manufacturing, maintenance, and metalworking facilities of all sizes can afford to comfortably leave a legible mark and precisely clean tools with the new Ingersoll Rand® 320PG Pencil Grinder and 140EP Engraving Pen. Both tools combine comfortable ergonomic design, long-lasting quality performance and affordability.

“Engraving pens and pencil grinders are known to be uncomfortable to work with. We designed the Ingersoll Rand 140EP Engraving Pen and 320PG Pencil Grinder with narrow bodies that feel more like writing pens, which makes them more comfortable to grip and easier to manipulate for detailed work,” said Jennifer Travis, Surface Preparation and Construction Tools and Accessories, Ingersoll Rand.

Pencil Grinder Has More Adaptability

The 320PG Pencil Grinder has countless capabilities to complete more tasks with one single pneumatic tool. Use it for precision grinding in small spaces, final cleaning, polishing dies and flash removal applications. This tiny tool can do it all and is compatible with carbide burrs and mounted points.

A slip resistant, custom thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) grip helps technicians work precisely for extended periods of time. Team members can focus on the task at hand thanks to the grinder’s low vibration and noise level. An oversized speed control knob enhances comfort and safety, while the price point makes it easy to squeeze into the tightest budgets. Other features include:

Maximum free speed of 56,000 BPM.

A compact design that measures 5.5” and weighs approximately half of a pound.

Available as a single tool or in a kit that includes the tool, five assorted mounted points and five assorted carbide burrs in a hard case.

Engraving Made Easier and More Comfortable

The pneumatic 140EP Engraving Pen is easy on the hands, with a slender, ergonomic shape and soft rubber grip that makes it ideal for long periods of use. Designed with durability in mind, the 140EP pen legibly engraves hard surfaces, from alloys to brittle ceramics, with ease and accuracy. Operators can comfortably and clearly make marks and labels for long-lasting identification. Its features include:

11,400 blows per minute (BPM).

A slide throttle and piston impact mechanism that make lasting indentations effortless.

A slender design that measures 5.5” and weighs less than half of a pound.

Ingersoll Rand has an extensive portfolio of industrial engraving pens that give customers of every budget the right option for their unique needs. In addition to the new 140EP engraving pen, reach for the 8315 pen for delicate jobs that require a lighter indentation and the smoothest ergonomics. Use the EP50 when you need more power for deep engraving on hardened steel with the best writeability.

For more information visit 320PG or 140EP.

About Ingersoll Rand Inc.

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE: IR), driven by an entrepreneurial spirit and ownership mindset, is dedicated to helping make life better for our employees, customers, and communities. Customers lean on us for our technology-driven excellence in mission-critical flow creation and industrial solutions across 40+ respected brands where our products and services excel in the most complex and harsh conditions.

Our employees develop customers for life through their daily commitment to expertise, productivity, and efficiency. For more information, visit www.IRCO.com.