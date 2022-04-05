The move to clean energy is on for commercial truck dealers, OEMs and upfitters.

Flower Mound, TX – The move to clean energy is on for commercial truck dealers, OEMs and upfitters looking for opportunities to retain and gain a competitive advantage, as well as meet environmental and sustainability goals. Electric vehicles (EVs) are among the first sustainable energy initiatives in the transportation marketplace, and there are a number of benefits that make the move to electrification an attractive option. Specialty finance company Mitsubishi HC Capital America, an industry leader in supporting readiness in the EV market, provides five key reasons why making the move to electrification makes good business sense.

“The complexity and rapidly shifting dynamics of commercial vehicle electrification can be daunting for companies to consider, but a careful review of EV market conditions and opportunities makes a compelling business case to make the transformation,” says John Critelli, Director of Corporate Development, Mobility Solutions, Transportation Finance, Mitsubishi HC Capital America. “We are pleased to provide these key considerations to help guide companies in their strategic decision-making.”

Favorable costs. The costs associated with electrification will likely never be less expensive than they are currently. While over time battery pack prices are expected to decline, it is projected that infrastructure hardware, software, and installation costs will continue to rise. In 2021, approximately 72% of vehicle applications have positive battery electric vehicle (BEV) total cost of ownership, and that number is forecasted to increase to 100% by the year 2030 according to a summary of findings from Power Up – Global Commercial Electric Vehicle Forecast: ACT Research. Market opportunity for BEVs. The market opportunity for dealers, OEMs, and upfitters is massive. The global BEV market, valued at US$150 billion in 2020, is anticipated to reach US$300 billion by 2027. The North American electric vehicle (EV) market alone was valued at $12.8 billion in 2020, and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 37.2% from 2021 to 2028. While the overall BEV market experienced a slowdown in demand during the pandemic, it created unprecedented demand in the final mile industry. Customer preference for EVs, stringent emission regulations on fossil fuel-powered commercial vehicles, and supportive government policies are once again fueling growth. Market opportunity for charging infrastructure. Buying and selling BEVs is one thing. Charging infrastructure is another. This equipment—often referred to as charging stations, EV chargers, or EV supply equipment—supplies the electric power for charging the vehicles. As demand for BEVs surges, so does the need to implement charging infrastructure sooner than later. Developing this infrastructure can be complicated and time consuming, and companies trying to tackle this on their own can find it overwhelming. Considering the logistical, technical, and financing perspectives, getting charging infrastructure in place can take 6-18 months. The payoff possibilities are significant, and it’s important for dealers, OEMs, and upfitters to start the process now while the incentives and rebates are in place to assist with the financial transition. Incentives. It is important that companies contemplating the transition to EV understand that there are two types of incentives available, one for charging infrastructure and one for the electric vehicle. Currently, the U.S. federal government offers a tax credit for EV charging hardware and installation costs covering up to 30% of the costs (maximum $30,000). Many state and regional authorities, and utility companies, also offer incentives. Altogether, in some cases, these programs can cover 50-100% of the full project costs. Programs are continually changing, though. Some may expire, and at the state level, it’s often a “first-come, first-served” situation. Moving ahead as soon as possible will allow dealers to leverage as many incentives as possible. New revenue streams. For dealers, there is an additional opportunity, which is to become a certified charging reseller. Dealers could earn additional margins by providing ongoing service and support for the charging infrastructure. Beginning the process now can help establish dealers as the top provider of EV solutions in their market.

“For companies researching, running numbers, and struggling with when to start making the transition to EV, support and resources are available to ease the way,” says Critelli. “Mitsubishi HC Capital America’s Mobility Solutions has the market-leading capabilities, expertise and relationships, as well as fully-bundled financing solutions to ease the transition into the next generation of trucks.”

