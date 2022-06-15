New research reveals resurgence in OOH advertising as consumers better notice physical surroundings in post-pandemic emergence.

BOSTON – OneScreen.ai, the marketplace provider for buying and selling out-of-home (OOH) advertising, released new research citing 77% of consumers are noticing their physical surroundings more now than before the pandemic. Fifty-two percent of respondents say they are renewing their connection with the outdoors while reducing personal screen time to combat digital fatigue, and 70% are noticing OOH ads on road trips. The report is a follow up to OneScreen.ai’s study in April and summarizes more than 600 responses from American consumers gathered by Kickstand Communications on behaviors during the pandemic, opinions about OOH advertising, and more.

“Being outdoors with less pre-pandemic distractions like commuting and busy streets as well as a renewed appreciation for work-life balance have given everyone a chance to look around and notice the world around them, and this is giving new life to OOH advertisers and their audiences,” said Sam Mallikarjunan, co-founder and CEO of OneScreen.ai. “This survey reveals how being back in person is igniting a post-pandemic marketing renaissance that is bringing advertisers and audiences together to renew real, meaningful connections on the largest screen of all – the real world.”

In 2021, 80% of survey respondents made a purchase after seeing an OOH ad, and 77% said they frequently learn about new brands and/or products via OOH ads. Eighty-six percent of respondents said they could recall a brand or product name from an OOH ad they saw within the past six months.

Tech-centric OOH ads are on the rise and that’s good news for consumers. Eighty-six percent of respondents say tech-based OOH ads are intriguing, while 71% say they are compelling. Three-quarters of respondents checked out a brand or product after seeing an innovative OOH ad, but they want more video, audio, touchscreens, and AI. Generation Z in particular wants to see OOH become more digital and more interactive. Further, close to two-thirds of respondents said brands that fail to incorporate tech within the next year will be seen as boring and risk losing customers.

The survey revealed that consumers trust OOH more than other marketing channels because it feels less personally intrusive. OOH is able to sidestep major data privacy and security fears, opening the door for brands and consumers to meet in new and relevant ways – as long as marketers listen to consumer concerns and heed their advice to deliver on their desires.

Survey respondents said they are feeling overwhelmed by the volume of OOH ads they see on a daily basis, but 91% of those consumers said they would feel less so if OOH ads they saw on a daily basis were more relevant to them, while 75% wanted more interactivity and 83% wanted more aesthetically pleasing ads. Nonetheless, across all media, consumers are concerned about targeting with 23% being uncomfortable with individual targeting, though 98% of those who are OK with personal targeting have discovered a new brand through OOH.

https://www.onescreen.ai/hubfs/Infographics/The-Post-Pandemic-Renaissance.pdf

https://www.onescreen.ai/resources-report-the-post-pandemic-marketing-renaissance

OneScreen.ai is accelerating the growth of real-world advertising by making it easier to buy and sell out-of-home (OOH) ads – from billboards, blimps, and buses to wrapped cars and connected TVs in bars and restaurants. OOH advertising is the only traditional ad medium still growing, and OneScreen.ai is making the entire industry more streamlined and connected with one centralized space for marketers to buy, deploy, and measure OOH advertising and for media owners to sell, manage, and invoice their inventory. Founded by former executives and alumni from Google, HubSpot, and Wayfair, OneScreen.ai earned a Great Place to Work Certification in 2022. To learn more, visit www.onescreen.ai and follow on LinkedIn and Twitter.

