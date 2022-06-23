Planning a big warehouse move and don’t know how to deal with your heavy machinery? This article is a great guide to get started.

Heavy equipment is essential in farming, construction, and other industrial daily activities. However, whether long or short distance, hauling this equipment can be challenging due to the equipment’s size and weight. Moving heavy equipment must be loaded and secured safely to prevent accidents.

Furthermore, it would be best to be mindful of the machinery specifications, obstacles, and the distance you’ll cover when choosing the moving tool. However, it’s advisable to hire professional movers when shipping big equipment.

Tips For Moving The Heavy Equipment Safely

Consider these tips for an effortless and safe process when moving heavy equipment.

Make A Plan

Moving heavy equipment like bulldozers and excavators is never easy. You’ll need to develop a good plan before starting the hauling process. A clear plan means you have everything figured out before the moving schedule. You should figure out which kind of transportation equipment you’ll use and know which moving company is the best for you.

Hiring a reputable moving company guarantees easy and safe transportation of your equipment. Moving companies use the most reliable equipment, so you won’t stress about getting the job done safely. Moreover, a professional moving company is also advantageous, as it’ll be responsible for any damage to your equipment during transportation.

The Budget

Budget will always be a top priority of any planning. You must consider the overall cost of moving the equipment and calculate the cost of the tools used. The moving budget can be similar to financing heavy equipment business, but the cost revolves around moving your equipment. For instance, one consideration concerning the budget is whether to hire a moving company.

Conduct Full Risk Assessment

Conducting a risk assessment allows you to identify any potential hazards and, to some extent, mitigate them. When managing heavy machinery, even minor mistakes might result in fatal accidents. Consider the sharp edges on the equipment, the weight of the equipment, loose parts that can fall during transportation, and rotating systems where clothes can be trapped when doing the risk assessment.

If various precautions have been taken, but risk factors remain, wear personal protective equipment to stay safe.

Follow Your Schedule

Having a strategy is one thing, but not having a schedule makes the entire process complex. A plan lets you know what’s going on, when, and where. It also assists you in allocating assignments to the appropriate personnel at the right time and location. Scheduling helps limit the number of individuals on the scene, making it easier to ensure security and safety.

When scheduling the move, consider the weather conditions to minimize the chances of accidents. It’s important to note that sunny days bring high productivity and low accident risks compared to rainy days. Also, remember to abide by regulations that may have changed recently. For example, there are cities where heavy machinery isn’t allowed to travel on public roads, while other states require permits for handling and transporting heavy machinery. With a proper schedule and enough time to prepare, you won’t need to work hastily as you’ll have given your team adequate time to work efficiently without mistakes.

Inspect the Hauling Capacities of Your Truck or Trailer

Next, you need to check the tools you’ll use to transport your equipment—the truck or trailer must be in perfect condition. A complete inspection of your trailer or truck includes the following:

Tires: Check the condition of your tires, especially tire pressure to ensure they can withstand heavy weight.

Check the condition of your tires, especially tire pressure to ensure they can withstand heavy weight. Lights: Ensure the front and brake lights work without a hitch

Ensure the front and brake lights work without a hitch Brakes: Like tires, the oversized load affects the vehicle’s braking abilities. It’s therefore vital to ensure all brake functions and components are in good shape.

Like tires, the oversized load affects the vehicle’s braking abilities. It’s therefore vital to ensure all brake functions and components are in good shape. Tie-Down Points: The load’s required point number, securement condition, and spacing must be within the limits. Most state laws require not less than four tie-down points for loads over 10,000 lbs., Use binders and individual chains to connect the load to the trailer. You must regularly check the boomer’s supply tension required to tighten the chain connection to ensure that they’re functioning as they should.

The load’s required point number, securement condition, and spacing must be within the limits. Most state laws require not less than four tie-down points for loads over 10,000 lbs., Use binders and individual chains to connect the load to the trailer. You must regularly check the boomer’s supply tension required to tighten the chain connection to ensure that they’re functioning as they should. Weight: Ensure the tie-down load limit is more than half the load weight

Conclusion

Moving heavy equipment isn’t a walk in the park. The process takes time and experience to succeed. Without enough knowledge and the right tools, you might incur losses that could have been avoided. However, you can have a more effortless moving procedure with the tips mentioned above. Remember, professional movers, are vital for moving heavy equipment since they’re experienced and know how to go about the entire process.

Luke Davis

About the Author:

Luke Davis is an entrepreneur working in the construction industry. When he’s not managing a warehouse or talking to clients, he contributes to online blogs. He is also a family man who spends the weekends fishing with his kids.