Acceldata’s data observability cloud, powered by Snowflake, delivers increased insights into spend forecasting and quality of data.

Acceldata, the market leader in enterprise data observability for the modern data stack, today announced their Data Observability Cloud is now Powered by Snowflake. This expansion of Acceldata’s partnership with Snowflake, the Data Cloud company, aims to provide joint customers with improved visibility and reliability into monitoring and analyzing performance and configuration of modern data environments.

Acceldata’s Data Observability Cloud provides data teams with actionable insights into spend, administration, and usage trends, as well as alerts for misconfigurations or anomalies. With the Data Observability Cloud, joint customers can ensure resources are used efficiently and with guardrails to align cost to value, deliver high-quality data, and better monitor and analyze performances and configurations to get the most from their Snowflake instance.

“Based on our growing number of customer engagements, we know that data quality and performance are top customer concerns for data teams, and both are intrinsically related to cost. When an organization has consistent data quality, they usually see a dramatic improvement in performance,” said Ashwin Rajeeva, CTO and co-founder, Acceldata. “Through this partnership with Snowflake, Acceldata will offer improved visibility into the data stack, better resource efficiency, and help optimize overall spend.”

“We look forward to partnering with Acceldata to deliver data observability capabilities to our joint customers so they can better derive actionable insights from their data pipelines,” said Vimal Venkatram, Managing Director, Snowflake India. “These insights will help detect data quality issues, optimize data, and decrease costs associated with potential downtime.”

Acceldata’s Ashwin Rajeeva will speak at the Bangalore stop on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour to educate Snowflake users about the growing need for data observability, and the benefits joint-customers can gain from the partnership. The Data Cloud World Tour is making 19 stops around the globe, so organizations can learn about the latest innovations to Snowflake’s Data Cloud. The tour is all about exploring how organizations can use and collaborate with data in ways unimaginable just a few years ago. The Data Cloud World Tour is an opportunity to discover, learn, and experience how Snowflake’s Data Cloud can take organizations and careers to new frontiers.

For more information on Snowflake’s Data Cloud World Tour, please visit: https://www.snowflake.com/data-cloud-world-tour/apj/

Learn more about the Acceldata Data Observability Cloud.