Leading freight and logistics company AFC Logistics’ new office location benefits the industry, customers and employees.

AFC Logistics, a leading freight and logistics company, announced today it has selected the property for its new ofﬁce building, which is located near the upcoming Water Street Development in Tampa’s booming Channel District. Engineering company AI Collaborative recently completed the property analysis, making way for construction company iConstructors to begin renovating the in-demand ofﬁce space.

Conveniently located near the home of Florida’s largest seaport — the Port of Tampa, which processes 33 million tons of cargo a year, AFC Logistics’ new location will provide easy access to shippers and carriers who want to consult with the team’s knowledgeable staff that is constantly growing.

“Our new ofﬁce location allows us to recruit and retain the best talent that will provide the best customer service and solutions, as well as the most creative ideas for our customers,” said Kyle Ingraham, president, AFC Logistics. “We look forward to moving into our new ofﬁce space this fall because it’s the only walkable community in Tampa right now that boasts a live, work and play, all-in-one environment. The area is being heavily invested in due to the development of Water Street, which connects the downtown Central Business District, Harbour Island and the Channel District areas, so it’s a very welcoming environment for our customers to visit, as well as for our employees to do some amazing work within the industry.”

The new ofﬁce location is a major selling point for current and potential employees, as its beautiful downstairs hosts a bar, cornhole, ﬁre pits and an inviting gathering area.

On-property gym membership is also a perk for becoming an employee of the company. In addition to being conveniently located next door to well-known and boutique restaurants and shops, there are plenty of living options nearby, from apartments to condos, as well as new homes being constructed.

The AFC Logistics team is growing, and with a revenue goal of $300M and plans to hire up to 150 employees within three years to accomplish the goal, the new ofﬁce space is certainly needed following the company’s recent relocation of its headquarters to Tampa.

To view AFC Logistics’ available positions, including opportunities in Florida and Illinois, visit https://afctransport.com/join-the-team.

About AFC Logistics

AFC Logistics is a leading tech-forward, people-backed freight broker that provides freight solutions, industry experience and trusted relationships to more than 1,000 shippers and carriers, including 19 of the Fortune 500 companies. Established in 2016 and now headquartered in Tampa, Fla., AFC Logistics is a division of AFC Transport, a Top 30 specialized trucking company founded in 2012, with headquarters in Gary, Ind. For more information, visit www.afctransport.com.

