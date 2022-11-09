Fast-growing 3PL creates program to cultivate talent and expand opportunities for aspiring young professionals in company’s home state.

SHREVEPORT, La. – AFS Logistics (afs.net) announces a new scholarship program that will provide financial assistance, full-time career experience and mentorship to young talent aspiring towards a career in logistics. In addition to tuition, book and lab payments for two courses per semester covered by AFS Logistics, the scholarship recipients will learn the logistics business from experienced professionals through a full-time entry-level account coordinator position with the company.

“It is an incredibly exciting time to build a career in logistics. This program gives aspiring young professionals an opportunity to do what our team does every day – help customers solve their logistics challenges,” says Sharmen Pennington, vice president, human resources, AFS. “We have been recognized as one of the top firms in logistics and are excited to share our culture and the opportunity for success the industry holds for future professionals through this new program.”

The AFS Career Accelerator Scholarship Program is open to graduating Louisiana high school students pursuing a degree in logistics or other business-related studies at a state college in northwest Louisiana. Once in the program and having upheld the requirement of maintaining a 3.0 GPA or better, the participants get full-time work experience with the AFS team in the account management department.

In this highly engaging role, the program participants will build a strong foundation of logistics and business knowledge, all the while upholding rigorous standards for an exceptional customer experience. Through the program, the coordinator will benefit from mentorship from proven business leaders and experience the collaboration and support that comes with working as an AFS teammate.

“This investment in the success of future logistics professionals is an investment in the success of our business, too,” says Pennington. “With the industry and our business poised for such significant growth, it is imperative that companies like ours take an active role in building awareness of the opportunities that logistics can offer and that we foster the next generation of business professionals.”

To learn more or apply for the scholarship program, email scholarship@afs.net.

About AFS Logistics

AFS Logistics helps more than 1,800 companies across more than 35 countries drive sustained savings and operational improvements, while turning their logistics operations into competitive, customer-centric differentiators. As a non-asset based and non-asset biased 3PL, AFS provides a range of logistics services, featuring freight and parcel audit, parcel cost management, LTL cost management and transportation management, which includes freight brokerage and freight forwarding. Founded in 1982 and employing a team of more than 380 logistics teammates in eight major locations across the U.S. and Canada, AFS is regularly part of the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies and was named a 2022 Top 100 3PL by a respected logistics publication. To learn more, visit www.afs.net.