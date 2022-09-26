Femtosecond laser-integrated module designed for processing versatility.

MONROVIA, CA – AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology, announces the release of the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses, With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders and system integrators, as well as contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories.

SIGMA LS offers processing solutions for a broad range of femtosecond laser micromachining applications requiring optimal quality, minimal thermal effects, and high stability and dimensional accuracy, including hole drilling in stainless steel cannula; selective polymer ablation on metal; hole drilling in ceramic microfluidics; and texturing metals, polymers, ceramics. It is also a good choice for micromachining polymer filter screen and micromachining metal struts and filaments.

The ready-to-integrate subsystem features pre-installed sensitive laser and optical components, delivered with an optimized application and laser process. AMADA WELD TECH provides on-site installation support and application training, as well as tooling and part handling guidance.

SIGMA LS is available with femtosecond laser options from 5 to 40 watts and both infrared (IR) and green wavelength options. Both air-cooled and water-cooled laser options are available. SIGMA LS features an easy-access control panel for communications with common industrial control systems. Sensitive optical components are contained in a positive pressure environment to prevent contamination. The galvanometer scan head comes with multiple lens options for accurate, high-speed beam delivery and scanner and laser control software is provided with a GUI tailored to the application. Also available are an optional fixed-optic focus head and on-axis (through-the-lens) and off-axis vision options. A rigid aluminum structure with a protective sheet metal enclosure ensures system robustness.

For more information on the SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem go to https://amadaweldtech.com/product/sigma-laser-micromachining-subsystem/

