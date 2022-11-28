AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., celebrated the grand opening of its East Coast Technical Center in High Point, North Carolina on October 13th, 2022.

MONROVIA, CA – AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of welding, marking, cutting, sealing, and bonding technology equipment and systems, celebrated the grand opening of its East Coast Technical Center in High Point, North Carolina on October 13th, 2022. At the event, senior leaders from both AMADA WELD TECH and AMADA AMERICA came together to welcome over 30 regional customers into its new cutting-edge lab.

The event provided an opportunity for customers to get a first-hand look at the new facility, which provides a venue for application development, hands-on training, and sample evaluation. Attendees toured the entire 252,000 square foot space, where they were able to view the manufacturing area, technical center, and showroom. The event concluded with live demos and a Q&A session. “The establishment of this facility demonstrates our commitment to constant collaboration with our regional customers,” said Steve Shea, Southern Regional Sales Manager, AMADA WELD TECH. “I look forward to continuing to work closely with them to develop and refine the application of our technologies to their unique business needs.”

Contact AMADA WELD TECH’s East Coast Applications Lab at:

AMADA WELD TECH

3789 Amada Drive

High Point, NC 27265

Ph: 941-544-5762

About AMADA WELD TECH

Since 1948, AMADA WELD TECH has worked to achieve one goal: to solve customer’s manufacturing challenges. Knowing there is no one solution that fits all, the company strives to provide customers with innovative and reliable manufacturing technology solutions in an effort to be their single source provider. AMADA WELD TECH manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, hermetic sealing and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company serves a wide range of markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO9001 certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company’s products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.