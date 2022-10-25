Visit Booth #3207 to learn about an IIoT-ready resistance welding process monitor as well as femtosecond laser micromachining solutions.

MONROVIA, CA – AMADA WELD TECH, Inc., a leading manufacturer of equipment and systems for welding, marking, cutting, micromachining, sealing, and bonding announces it will showcase its new WM-200A IIoT-Ready Networked Weld Monitor at MD&M Minneapolis, which will be held November 2-3, 2022, at the Minneapolis Convention Center, Minneapolis, MN. Stop by booth #3207 to see experts demonstrate the monitor’s use with a resistance welding set-ups comprised of a power supply and weld head. Additionally, MD&M attendees can meet with our advanced technology engineers to get expert advice on their laser stent and tube cutting and laser micromachining applications. Supporting those applications is the new SIGMA® LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, also featured in the booth.

The compact WM-200A Networked Weld Monitor enhances resistance welding monitoring capability, simplifying data capture, storage, and analysis on a networked platform, paving the way to next-generation artificial intelligence and machine learning algorithms to look deeper into the welding processes. Whether a standalone station or implemented in a fully automated system, the WM-200A enables users to collect large amounts of high-resolution data from the resistance welding process, and analyze it for product traceability, statistical data analysis, and equipment health. Data can be stored on a local on premise or cloud-based server, and viewed and analyzed from a remote location.

MD&M attendees should also visit the booth to learn about the all-new SIGMA LS Laser Micromachining Subsystem, a femtosecond laser-integrated module ideal for precision micromachining of metals and metal alloys, polymers, ceramics, and glasses. With its small form factor and integration-ready design, the SIGMA LS is the perfect choice for machine builders, system integrators, contract manufacturers, job shops, and R&D laboratories. SIGMA LS offers processing solutions for a broad range of femtosecond laser micromachining applications requiring optimal quality, minimal thermal effects, and high stability and dimensional accuracy. Key applications include hole drilling in stainless steel cannulae; selective polymer ablation on catheters; hole drilling in ceramic microfluidics; and surface texturing on metals, polymers, and ceramics. It is also an excellent choice for micromachining polymer filter screens and delicate metal struts and filaments.

About AMADA WELD TECH

Since 1948, AMADA WELD TECH has worked to achieve one goal: to solve customers’ manufacturing challenges. Knowing there is no one solution that fits all, the company strives to provide customers with innovative and reliable manufacturing technology solutions in an effort to be their single source provider. AMADA WELD TECH manufactures equipment and systems for resistance welding, laser welding, laser marking, laser cutting, laser micromachining, hermetic sealing, and hot bar reflow soldering and bonding. The company serves a wide range of markets including medical devices, battery, aerospace, automotive and electronic components. AMADA WELD TECH is an ISO9001 certified company. Contact AMADA WELD TECH at info@amadaweldtech.com. Learn more about the company’s products and services at www.amadaweldtech.com.