Annette Siverling has officially become Hirsh Precision’s new Director of Quality.

Boulder, CO – Hirsh Precision, a precision manufacturer for the aerospace, medical device, and scientific sectors is excited to welcome its newest executive team member, Annette Siverling, who will take over as the Director of Quality.

Annette Siverling comes to Hirsh with over 20 years of manufacturing experience. In addition to managing the company’s ISO 13485:2016 and AS9100D-based quality management system, Annette will also oversee efforts to maintain and refine the company’s quality processes.

“Annette is the right leader at the right time! Since 1979, our motto has been ‘Quality Work, Delivered on Time’. Our team remains focused on this objective today, from our most tenured team member to our most junior team members. As the size, scale, technical difficulty, and regulatory requirements of our customers continues to grow, Annette’s background in the Quality function, combined with her collaborative approach and engineering mindset are a perfect fit. Her skillset helps build-in quality to our production processes. Her thoughtful and substantive contributions will help us partner well with both customers and suppliers alike. We are thrilled to announce her arrival,” said Peter Doyle, President and CEO.

Hirsh Precision has a longstanding tradition of continuous improvement, especially with regards to our quality. The team has always been proactive, rather than reactive, when it comes to compliance, processes, repeatability, and standards. This allows us to anticipate and meet our customers’ needs, which are constantly growing in both demand and complexity.

“Annette’s expertise comes at a critical time in this season of growth for our team. Her support will allow myself and other members of our leadership team to turn our focus on leading and overseeing strategic new product introduction activities with our customers,” said Wayne Fraley, Director of Specialist Projects.

Annette’s background in rigorous mechanical engineering and her cross-functional leadership will not only aid our efforts to uphold the stringent quality standards our customers rely on an deliver our quality objectives, but also accelerate our team’s growth goals.

“My hope is to apply the lessons I have learned in similarly highly regulated industries to assist Hirsh in becoming the world-class manufacturing company we all want. My quality toolbox houses a variety of resources that should assist Hirsh as we grow,” said Annette Siverling.

About Hirsh Precision Products: Founded in 1979, Hirsh Precision is an award-winning precision manufacturer with over 40 years of industry experience. Hirsh prides itself on providing the highest quality products and manufacturing services delivered on time. The precision manufacturer is ISO 13485:2016 certified, AS9100D certified, and registered with ITAR. Hirsh Precision is committed to continuous improvement, conducting business with integrity, and setting the standard for excellence in precision machining and manufacturing solutions.