New partnership provides global market with an award-winning data management solution.

APARAVI®, the company behind the award-winning Aparavi Data Intelligence and Automation Platform, today announced a new partnership with TD SYNNEX, a global IT distributor and solutions aggregator formed through the merger of Tech Data and Synnex. As a trusted disrupter in unstructured data management, this partnership will help companies take control of their data.

“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with TD SYNNEX ,” says Adrian Knapp, CEO and Founder of Aparavi. “This partnership will deliver data management solutions that will help companies understand their unstructured data. When companies are able to identify what data they have, they can mitigate their risk of cyberattack and cut down on increased costs related to the continuous growth of unstructured data.”

“TD SYNNEX is committed to providing solutions that deliver business outcomes and unlock growth for the future,” says Michael Urban, President Americas at TD SYNNEX . “With Aparavi added to our vast portfolio of vendor partners, we’re able to enrich the breadth and depth of our offerings and give customers the opportunity to do great things with this cutting-edge unstructured data intelligence and automation technology.”

The benefits of this partnership include:

Provide customers with a data intelligence and automation platform that delivers end-to-end value

Introduce a simple way to identify the contents within an end-users unstructured data footprint

Deliver the freedom customers need for secure data mobility within a data ecosystem

The partnership between Aparavi and TD SYNNEX helps bring to market a data intelligence and automation platform that identifies security risks, cuts down on costs, and speeds up the overall data management process. Aparavi identifies and enables data movement across enterprises, whether the data be stored locally, on servers, at the edge, or in the cloud.

For more information, visit aparavi.com, and stay informed by following Aparavi on LinkedIn and Twitter.