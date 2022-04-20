Steel structure is a structure composed of steel materials and is one of the main types of building structures.

What is steel pipe structure?

Steel structure is a structure composed of steel materials and is one of the main types of building structures. The structure is mainly composed of steel beams, steel pipe pile, steel trusses and other components made of section steel and steel plates, and adopts rust removal and rust prevention processes such as silanization, pure manganese phosphating, washing and drying, and galvanizing. Welds, bolts or rivets are usually used to connect components or parts.

Application of steel pipe structure in construction:

In recent years, steel pipe structures have been widely used not only in marine engineering and bridge engineering, but also in industrial and civil buildings.

Steel pipe structures are being used more and more in buildings in my country. For example, square tube trusses are used in Baosteel’s third-phase project, Jilin Skating Practice Hall, Harbin Ice and Snow Exhibition Hall, Shanghai “Oriental Pearl” TV Tower and Changchun Nanling Ten Thousand People’s Stadium are all used. The square steel pipe is used as the main structural member. In the field of public buildings, the unique structural forms of steel pipe structures emerge in an endless stream, such as the Sydney Aquatic Center and the Crystal Church of Garden Grove in the United States; In the field of single-storey large-space buildings, in addition to continuing to be widely used in supermarkets, warehouses and warehouses, there are also some super-large structures, such as the hangar of Singapore Zhanglu Airport and the waiting hall of Osaka International Airport; In addition, there are light and long-span structures, such as pedestrian bridges and crane structures; Other special-purpose structures, such as antenna masts and space launchers.

Seamless steel pipes are made of steel ingots or solid billets through perforation to make capillaries, which are then hot-rolled, cold-rolled or cold-drawn. For seamless pipe specifications outer diameter * wall thickness in mm. It is widely used in the manufacture of structural parts and mechanical parts, such as oil drill pipes, automobile transmission shafts, bicycle frames and steel scaffolding used in construction. The use of steel pipes to make ring parts can improve material utilization, simplify manufacturing processes, save materials and processing Working hours; because of its hollow section, it is also widely used as a pipeline for transporting fluids, such as pipelines for transporting oil, natural gas, gas, water and certain solid materials.

