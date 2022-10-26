AspenTech strengthens ability to help customers realize maximum business value from industrial data with acquisition of Inmation Software.

BEDFORD, Mass.–Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN), a global leader in industrial software, today announced that it has acquired inmation Software GmbH, a market leader in industrial real-time information management. With this acquisition, AspenTech is uniquely positioned to help capital-intensive organizations integrate, manage, and contextualize their industrial data in order to make critical business decisions that bring customers closer to meeting their profitability and sustainability goals.

Scalable software from inmation adapts to the needs of its customers by connecting an organization’s industrial data from various data sources, from plant-level historians to enterprise systems, to create a real-time industrial data infrastructure. Combined with AspenTech’s existing portfolio, including plant-level solutions and AspenTech’s connectivity and artificial intelligence (AI) capabilities, the integration of inmation’s technology creates an unrivaled enterprise-wide data infrastructure. Equipped with secure access and connectivity, customers can bring order to their data and gain true business insight from their industrial data safely and cost-effectively.

inmation will become the cornerstone of AspenTech’s industrial data and connectivity business unit, AIoT. The combined offering furthers the company’s position as an industrial software powerhouse driving digital transformation and supporting our customers’ sustainability and profitability goals.

“Capital-intensive industries are critically in need of a scalable solution to harness their huge amounts of industrial data to become efficient and sustainable in every area of their operations,” said Nicole Rennalls, VP and General Manager, AspenTech’s industrial data business unit, AIoT. “With connected, actionable industrial data, inmation and AspenTech customers can pursue digitalization journeys that help them address the dual challenge of meeting the resource demands of a growing population with an increasing standard of living, in a sustainable way.”

“IT/OT collaboration is top of mind for our customers’ digital transformation strategies,” said Timo Klingenmeier, founder, inmation. “By joining AspenTech, we can deliver the technology, scale, and resources to help capital-intensive industries bring both functions together to elevate OT data to the enterprise-level and unlock meaningful insights across the organization. Having a solid foundation that collects, organizes, contextualizes, and securely transports massive amounts of data will be a significant competitive differentiator for customers.”

Founded in 2013, inmation is headquartered in Cologne, Germany. As one of the world’s leading technology companies in the field of industrial real-time information management, inmation’s global customer base is comprised of leading companies operating in different industry sectors including pharmaceuticals, chemical, manufacturing, oil & gas, and others.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) is a global software leader helping industries at the forefront of the world’s dual challenge meet the increasing demand for resources from a rapidly growing population in a profitable and sustainable manner. AspenTech solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation and maintenance lifecycle. Through our unique combination of deep domain expertise and innovation, customers in capital-intensive industries can run their assets safer, greener, longer and faster to improve their operational excellence. To learn more, visit AspenTech.com.

