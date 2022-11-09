Consulting service provider establishes cybersecurity training program and solution suite for businesses with CybeReady.

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — CybeReady, provider of the world’s fastest security training platform, today announced a partnership with consulting service provider, B-More, on the implementation of its Autonomous Cybersecurity Training Platform. Through this alliance, B-More will deploy the CybeReady training platform to help workforce environments to quickly identify and properly address cyber-threats.

Cybersecurity issues for Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Latin America have increased significantly over the last 12 months. And while some countries in the region face higher rates of attack than others, nearly all countries in this part of the world face this ongoing threat. According to Ventas De Seguridad, “Attacks detected in Mexico went from 123,640 in 2021 to 323,434 in 2022; Brazil had recorded 88,432 assaults in 2021, a figure that reached 215,580 in 2022; meanwhile, Colombia went from 39,627 reported attacks in 2021 to 161,589 in 2022.”

B-More is a consulting services provider with offices in México and the United States, that specializes in SAP, application management services (AMS), project management, software development, cloud-based solutions and cybersecurity services. Complementing the company’s IT solutions suite are the provider’s new cyber-training services, enabled by the CybeReady Autonomous Cybersecurity Training platform. The company chose CybeReady after an exhaustive review of the industry’s top solutions.

“B-More’s mission is to support the digital transformation requirements of our business customers, which has expanded to include comprehensive levels of advanced cybersecurity protection. This has now expanded to include the need for better employee readiness to recognize and resist attacks entering through employee gateways, such as email,” said Ricardo Ballesteros, CEO of B-More. “CybeReady’s fully managed cyber security awareness platform allows us to quickly and easily deliver consistent and effective training to all employees, reducing the number of threats entering the perimeter.”

“AI-based cybersecurity training is now the rule because consistent, personalized engagement has proven to be a very effective approach to educate employees in the protection of an organization’s data assets,” said Bonnie Hampton, VP of Sales, North America, CybeReady. “B-More has a large presence spanning thousands of miles and we are very pleased this partnership will help further a culture of preparedness for users.”

CybeReady’s fully-managed security training platform helps partners like B-More to guarantee the industry’s fastest risk mitigation – multiplying business customer security and safety. The platform operates 365 days a year, creating a continuous security culture and elevating the security awareness practice to that of other security solutions that operate year-round. With security teams often overloaded today with a nearly insurmountable number of tasks, CybeReady eases the training burden by providing everything needed to expedite training out-of-the box.

